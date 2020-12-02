WarnerMedia Hires Jennifer Biry as Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Biry has officially been named chief financial officer at WarnerMedia.

As Variety reported in November, she will be replacing Pascal Desroches, who is moving into the role of chief financial officer for WarnerMedia’s parent company AT&T. Desroches is filling the shoes of former AT&T CFO John Stephens, who announced he will retire in March of 2021 after nearly three decades with the company. Until then, Desroches will serve as the executive VP of finance for AT&T.

In Biry’s new role, she will lead all financial operations for the media conglomerate. She will report directly to the company’s CEO Jason Kilar.

“While Jennifer’s extensive experience in successfully managing the financial functions of large, complex businesses is certainly valuable, what is even more relevant in my opinion is her high judgment and razor-sharp insight into WarnerMedia’s biggest challenges and opportunities,” Kilar said in a statement. “Jennifer fully understands and appreciates all that we are doing — and need to do — as a team and a business.”

Biry, who began working at AT&T in 1999, most recently served as the chief financial officer of AT&T Communication’s mobility and entertainment organizations. In that position, she oversaw $120 billion in annual revenue and $27 billion in operating income. Prior to that, she was the senior VP of finance for AT&T’s technology organization. There, she was responsible for $30 billion in annual expenses for network deployment, technology development and global operations.

Biry was named female executive of the year by SVUS Women of the World. She currently serves on the board of the Texas Women’s Foundation.

“I am incredibly excited to join Jason and the extraordinary team at WarnerMedia,””Biry said. “We have a great responsibility of connecting stories to audiences, and I look forward to working across the organization to drive growth and build value for consumers and partners.”