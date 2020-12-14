Warner Bros. Shifts ‘Mortal Kombat,’ ‘Tom and Jerry’ Release Dates

Warner Bros. has shuffled around release dates for three of the studio’s upcoming movies: “Mortal Kombat, “Tom and Jerry” and Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi drama “Reminiscence.”

“Mortal Kombat,” a live-action adaptation of the popular video game, was originally set for Jan. 15, 2021, and will now open on April 16, 2021. “Reminiscence,” which was initially slated for mid-April, was removed from the studio’s calendar. The animated “Tom and Jerry” remake was moved up a week and will debut on Feb. 26, 2021, instead of March 5.

All three films, along with the rest of Warner Bros. 2021 slate, will premiere on HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical premieres. In total, 18 of the studio’s films — including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Matrix 4,” “Dune” and “In the Heights” — will launch day-and-date over the next 12 months. When Warner Bros. announced the plans earlier in December, a promotional trailer offered a disclaimer that individual release dates are “subject to change,” so more calendar shifts may be on the horizon.

Films that bow on HBO Max will be available subscribers for 31 days. Then, those titles will only play in cinemas until the movies reach their traditional home entertainment window where people can rent them on Amazon, iTunes and other online platforms.

“Mortal Kombat” was directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. It follows Earth’s greatest champions, who are called upon to battle the enemies of the Outworld and save the planet from total destruction. Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano and Jessica McNamee round out the cast. “Aquaman” and “Fast 7” director James Wan produced the film with Todd Garner, whose credits include “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “Zookeeper” and “13 Going on 30.”

“Tom and Jerry,” directed by Tim Story, centers on the notorious cartooned cat and mouse duo. The movie, which features a hybrid of live-action and animation, stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong.

“Reminiscence” spotlights Jackman as a scientist who discovers a way to relive any memory and uses the technology to permeate the past of a woman he loves. Lisa Joy, who co-created the HBO sci-fi drama “Westworld,” directed the film in her feature directorial debut. The cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton and Daniel Wu.