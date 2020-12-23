Warner Bros. to Release ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Prequel and ‘The Color Purple’ Musical in Theaters in 2023

Warner Bros. has announced release dates for three of its upcoming films: George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel, titled “Furiosa”; an adaptation of the musical “The Color Purple”; and the family film “Coyote vs. Acme.” All three films will debut in theaters in 2023.

“Furiosa,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role, has been set for June 23. The live-action/ animation hybrid “Coyote vs. Acme” is debuting on July 21. “The Color Purple” will release around the holidays on Dec. 20.

Earlier in December, Warner Bros. shared plans to premiere its entire 2021 slate on the company’s streaming service HBO Max and in movie theaters on the same day. The studio called it a “unique one-year” model in response to the pandemic. Wednesday’s announcement suggests that Warner Bros. does intend to continue releasing movies in theaters.

Taylor-Joy will be joined by Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the prequel to 2015’s sci-fi epic “Fury Road.” Miller, the filmmaker behind 1979’s “Mad Max” and its three sequels, is returning to direct, write and produce “Furiosa,” along with his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell.

Dave Green is directing “Coyote vs. Acme,” centering on the age-old rivalry between Wile E. Coyote and his preferred mail order supplier. “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is writing the screenplay with Jeremy Slater, Jon Silberman and Josh Silberman and Samy Burch based on Ian Frazier’s fictional New Yorker magazine article of the same name. Chris DeFaria and Gunn will produce, the latter under his Two Monkeys, A Goat and Another, Dead, Monkey production banner.

“The Color Purple” is being adapted from the Tony-winning musical and 1985 film. Blitz Bazawule is directing the upcoming version, which will be produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

