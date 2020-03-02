Warner Bros. Hires Toby Tennant as VP EMEA Regional Distribution

Warner Bros. Pictures has named Toby Tennant to the newly created position of vice president of EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regional distribution.

Tennant was previously vice president, sales and distribution EMEA for Twentieth Century Fox International before it was acquired by Walt Disney Company. At Fox, he oversaw 42 territories across EMEA.

Tennant will join Warner Bros. on March 9, and has responsibility for optimizing theatrical releases, driving theatrical sales strategy and growing opportunities for the upcoming Warner Bros. slate, which includes “Wonder Woman 1984,” Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and Roald Dahl’s “The Witches.”

He reports to Warner Bros. president of international distribution Andrew Cripps, who said: “Toby has an impressive track record of driving theatrical distribution sales across EMEA. He will play a key role in the region as we refine our operational efficiencies and distribution strategies to build on our market success.”

Tennant joined the Twentieth Century Fox theatrical team in 2000 as a sales analyst and worked his way up via roles such as senior marketing manage and EMEA licensee markets and director.