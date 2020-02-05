×

Warner Bros., HBO Max Set New Film Division for Streaming Service

Rebecca Rubin

Warner Bros. and HBO Max announced Wednesday the launch of Warner Max, a new film label that will serve as a production arm for its streaming service that’s launching in May.

The joint venture is expected to release eight to 10 mid-budget movies per year exclusively for the direct-to-consumer service. The first Warner Max title will premiere in 2020.

Warner Max will be overseen by HBO Max’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly and Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich, who will share greenlight responsibilities. They will work in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures COO Carolyn Blackwood and HBO Max executive Sarah Aubrey.

“From the get-go we have been strategizing with Toby and Carolyn about HBO Max original films,” Reilly said in a statement. “We are going to deliver a collaborative and lean process for talent, make a range of quality films, and provide a platform for each of them to have cultural impact. Now, HBO Max will be home to a robust collection of the legendary Warner Bros. film library and a new slate of original WarnerMax films.”

Emmerich added, “Working with Kevin, Sarah, Jessie and their teams, we’re committed to creating dynamic and compelling films that draw on the depth and scope of the creative resources across WarnerMedia. We’re excited to help make HBO Max a destination for both film-lovers and the creative community, while delivering a win across the entire WarnerMedia organization.”

More to come…

