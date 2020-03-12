Warner Bros. Executive Eric Broet Upped to EVP of France, Benelux

Warner Bros. executive Eric Broet has been upped to EVP of France and Benelux for the studio. In this new role, Broet continue reporting to Iris Knobloch, the president of Warner Bros. France and Benelux, and will lead the development of the studio’s strategy in France and Benelux.

Broet will also continue to oversee Warner Bros. corporate operations for the two countries. He will be primarily based in Paris.

“I’m delighted to announce Eric’s promotion, which recognises his significant strategic contribution to the growth and breadth of our business, including the company’s creative initiatives, such as Local Productions,” said Iris Knobloch, the president of Warner Bros. France.

“Eric has continuously demonstrated his exceptional leadership, passion, business acumen as well as change and project management skills,” said Knobloch, adding that the exec will help the studio achieve its goals “in these times of rapid change and new business models.”

Broet was previously senior vice president and CFO of Warner Bros. Entertainment France, and general manager of Warner Home Entertainment Benelux since 2012. He joined the company in 2001 as financial controller. Before joining Warner Bros., Broet worked at Schlumberger Ltd., among other places.

Warner Bros. recently postponed the French release of Ruben Alves’s movie “Miss” from March 11 to Sept. 23 due to Coronavirus concerns.