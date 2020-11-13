Warner Bros. Head of Marketing Blair Rich Exits Studio

Blair Rich, Warner Bros.’ head of worldwide marketing, is leaving the studio at the end of the year. Rich exited on her own accord, according to insiders, though her exit comes as the company has engaged in multiple layoffs amid a companywide restructuring at WarnerMedia.

“It’s been my greatest honor to spend the first chapter of my career at Warner Bros., but after 23 years it’s time for something new,” Rich said in a statement. “I am grateful to have worked with so many brilliant executives and treasure the astonishing filmmakers and artists who fueled this job with passion in the pursuit of connecting the global audience to their remarkable spectacles and stories. More than anything, leading the most talented marketing team in the business has been the greatest privilege, and I know there is no limit to what they will continue to achieve in the future.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said, “Blair has had an amazing run during her tenure at Warner Bros. creating and executing a multitude of unique, compelling and award-winning campaigns. She is a thoughtful leader who is well respected by her staff, peers and filmmakers. Blair has built a great team, and set a standard of excellence which will continue as her legacy here. We understand and are supportive of her desire to expand her horizons and wish her the best in what will undoubtedly be an exciting next phase.”

