As Europe Nixes Moviegoing and Skiing, Dubai’s VOX Cinemas Opens First Middle East Cinema in the Snow

As Europe cracks down on moviegoing and ski tourism to stem COVID-19 infections, Dubai-based exhibitor VOX Cinemas is instead launching a movie theater in an indoor ski resort being touted as the Middle East’s first cinema in the snow.

Located inside Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates — which is home to the city’s indoor, snow-covered ski hill and to penguin shows — VOX Cinema’s new Snow Cinema features socially-distanced lounge-style seating and a wide range of comfort food options. Besides popcorn, they comprise: hot chocolate, also peppermint flavored, and a savory menu that includes roasted baby potatoes topped with raclette, hotdogs and burgers, all to be followed by “decadent desserts such as festive mince pies and gingerbread Dutch pancakes,” according to promotional materials.

As for the movies menu, besides family-friendly festive favorites such as “The Grinch,” “Frozen 2” and “Daddy’s Home 2” other titles set to play the Snow Cinema include: “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Last Christmas,” “The Call of The Wild,” “Cold Pursuit,” “The Great Alaskan Race” and, at 7pm on Christmas Eve, “Monster Hunter” 3D.

Prices start at AED 100 ($27) per person and include admission, popcorn and a beverage. For a more premium experience, guests can book the Snow Cinema VIP Chalet for four people, which also includes a two-course meal, a hand warmer and gloves.

With the price of admission, Snow Cinema customers also get a rental snow wear package that includes jacket and pants, fleece gloves, socks, boots, a beanie hat, a blanket, wireless headphones and a dedicated locker — all washed and disinfected after each use, of course.

Snow Cinema is the latest innovation from VOX, which is a prominent exhibitor in the region. VOX Cinemas also recently launched the Middle East’s only operating drive-in cinema during the temporary closure of movie and other entertainment venues in Dubai due to the pandemic. Located on the rooftop of the Mall of the Emirates, VOX Cinemas Drive-In provides customers a moonlit outdoor movie experience under the iconic Ski Dubai slope.