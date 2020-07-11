Vivica A. Fox Wants Zendaya To Seek Revenge As Her Daughter in A ‘Kill Bill’ Sequel

In a new interview with NME, Vivica A. Fox revealed her hopes for a third edition of the “Kill Bill” franchise and knows exactly who she wants to be its star: Zendaya.

Fox played Vernita Green, who was brutally murdered by Uma Thurman’s The Bride in the opening scene of “Kill Bill: Vol. 1.”

Director Quentin Tarantino has been hinting at the possibility of “Kill Bill: Vol. 3” for a while, outlining that the new installment would star Green’s daughter on a journey to avenge her mother’s death.

“The star will be Vernita Green’s [Fox’s] daughter, Nikki,” Tarantino told Entertainment Weekly in a 2004 interview. “I’ve already got the whole mythology: Sofie Fatale [Julie Dreyfus] will get all of Bill’s money. She’ll raise Nikki, who’ll take on the Bride. Nikki deserves her revenge every bit as much as the Bride deserved hers.”

A revenge plot is perfectly set up in the first edition, with The Bride having a direct interaction with Nikki after murdering her mother.

“It was not my intention to do this in front of you. For that I’m sorry,” The Bride says to Nikki. “But you can take my word for it, your mother had it coming. When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting.”

Although the character of young Nikki was previously played by Ambrosia Kelley, Fox said that Zendaya would make a great casting decision for a more grown-up version.

“So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project,” Fox told NME. “Her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her.”

Fox is hoping that getting Zendaya on board would give Tarantino a push to get started on Vol. 3.

“Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track,” Fox said.

If Tarantino decides to make “Kill Bill: Vol. 3,” it could potentially be his last film, as he has often said that he plans to retire after his tenth project. “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” which released in 2019, was the directors’ ninth feature film.