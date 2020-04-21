Vivendi Acquires 10.6% Stake in French Media Group Lagardere, Producers of ‘The Eddy’

Vivendi, the parent company of Canal Plus Group and Universal Music Group, has acquired a 10.6% stake in Lagardere, the troubled French media conglomerate presided by Arnaud Lagardère.

“This acquisition is a long-term financial investment reflecting Vivendi’s confidence in the future prospects of the French group which enjoys international leadership positions in its businesses and which, like many

others, is experiencing difficult times at the moment,” said Vivendi in a release.

Vivendi recently completed the sale of 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG) for an enterprise value of €30 billion to a consortium led by Tencent.

Vivendi on Monday posted 4.4% revenue growth on a fixed currency basis to €3.87 billion ($4.2 billion) for the period from January to March.

The business said its revenues for the first three months of 2020 had been “little affected” by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vivendi said its revenue growth for the first quarter mainly stemmed from the growth of UMG and Canal Plus Group. UMG’s revenues were €1.77 billion ($1.92 billion), up 12.7% on a constant currency basis compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Lagardere is the parent company of Lagardère Studios (Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series “The Eddy”), a vast French TV producer-distributor comprising 27 companies, including the Spanish banner Boomerang, which owns rights to a number of popular U.S. animated TV shows. Lagardere Studios has been on the market for some time but has struggled to find a buyer. The company reportedly wants $216 million for Lagardere Studios.

