UTA Signs Actor, Comedian and Bollywood Star Vir Das (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor and comedian Vir Das, who was named to Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” list in 2017, has enlisted UTA for worldwide representation in all areas.

Das’ latest comedy special, “Vir Das: For India” debuted on Netflix in January. He has a long history with the streamer, becoming the first comedian from India to have a stand-up special on the platform when his show “Abroad Understanding” premiered in 2017. Following the success of that show, Das inked a multi-special deal and followed it up with “Losing It” in 2018. Currently, Das stars in the local language series “Hasmukh,” which he also created.

After making a splash with guest appearances on “Conan,” the actor made his U.S. television debut on “Whiskey Cavalier” in 2019. Das was a series regular on the ABC drama, which starred Scott Foley and Lauren Cohen. The same year, Das launched the Amazon Prime Video series “Jestination Unknown,” an unscripted reality series where the comedian (who also created the show) would bring his stand-up act to different parts of India.

Das is one of Bollywood’s biggest names, appearing in films including “Delhi Belly,” “Badmaash Company,” and “Go Goa Gone” and selling over 1.5 million tickets for his global stand-up comedy tours. Das also guest-starred on ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and just announced a socially distanced comedy tour, titled “See You Outside,” scheduled for later this year in India.

Das is managed by Levity Entertainment Group and repped by attorney Isaac Dunham at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.