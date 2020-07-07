Vince Vaughn, Paul Walter Hauser Join Comedy ‘Queenpins’

Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser have been cast alongside Kristen Bell and Leslie Jones in the caper comedy “Queenpins.”

Independent financier Align has joined AGC Studios, Aloe Entertainment and Marquee Entertainment to provide financing and co-produce. Pre-production will begin in late summer in Los Angeles.

“Queenpins” is written and will be directed by husband-wife team Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly (“Beneath The Harvest Sky”) from their own script. It’s inspired by the true story of the largest counterfeit coupon caper in the history of the U.S.

Bell and Jones will play suburban housewives and best friends stumbling upon a way to counterfeit coupons and make a little money — but they’re soon in over their heads as their scheme becomes more dangerous, growing into a $40 million criminal adventure.

AGC’s Head of Production Linda McDonough is producing via her Marquee Entertainment banner alongside Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz of Align in association with Aloe Entertainment’s Mary Aloe and Ludascript’s Gillian Hormel. AGC’s Stuart Ford and Anik Decoste serve as executive producers.

Vaughn’s recent credits include “Seberg” and “Hacksaw Ridge.” Hauser starred in Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell.”

Rocket Science is handling international sales. CAA Media Finance, which arranged for the film’s financing, represents its U.S. distribution rights.

Vaughn is repped WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Hauser is repped by CAA and Artists First.