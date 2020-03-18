×

Vin Diesel’s ‘Bloodshot’ Released on Demand Early

Dave McNary

Bloodshot (Vin Diesel) in Columbia Pictures' BLOODSHOT.
Citing the unprecedented level of theater closures nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sony Pictures will release Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot” digitally on March 24.

The Valiant Comics adaptation will be available for digital purchase for $19.99 in the U.S. with all leading retailers. International digital sale dates will be solidified in the days ahead.

Bloodshot” opened with $9.2 million at 2,861 North American locations during the March 13-15 weekend, finishing in second place behind “Onward.” Since then, the AMC, Regal and Cinemark chains have closed, and many states have ordered movie theaters to shutter due to the need to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Bloodshot” is directed by David S. F. Wilson, and is centered on a Marine who was killed in action and brought back to life with superhuman abilities. The cast also includes Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce. “Bloodshot” carries a price tag of $45 million and is financed by Sony, Bona Film Group and Cross Creek Pictures. Reviews have been mostly negative, earning a 35% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, said the studio still supports keeping an exclusive window for theaters prior to releasing titles via home entertainment.

“Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing,” Rothman said. “This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and ‘Bloodshot’ is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own ‘Bloodshot’ right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that — like other businesses hit hard by the virus — movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them.”

  Bloodshot (Vin Diesel) in Columbia Pictures'

