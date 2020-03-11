×

Vin Diesel’s Son Convinced Him to Star in ‘Bloodshot’

By

J.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
Vin Diesel Bloodshot
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Bloodshot” might not be an entry in “The Fast and the Furious” series, but friends and family were still the major themes at Tuesday’s premiere of Vin Diesel’s Valiant Comics adaptation. In fact, the star revealed that he wouldn’t even be playing the titular super soldier Ray Garrison were it not for his son’s encouragement.

“My kid did it,” Diesel told Variety at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif. “This is the second time. … The only two pre-existing characters I’ve ever played — and those of you who know my work, know it’s Groot [in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’] and ‘Bloodshot.’ Both of them, in some way, I can attribute to my son.”

Diesel then quickly dashed away to greet his co-stars for group photos. “I would’ve dressed up!” he shouted to the group, as he complimented their outfits and crowded in for handshakes and hugs.

“You never know what you’re going to get with him, and that’s part of the beauty of being Vin Diesel,” Eiza Gonzalez, who co-stars as KT, Bloodshot’s only ally within the nefarious laboratory that bestowed powers upon him, told Variety.

“[Vin] is one of the coolest dudes,” Lamorne Morris said. “He’s super chill, goofing around all the time. He brings his family to set. The kids did a performance piece for some of the crew. He throws little parties here and there. His sets are very chill. He’s big on family, so if he’s away filming these movies all the time, he wants to make the set feel like home. That’s how he made everybody feel.”

Alex Hernandez, who portrays a sharp-shooting cyborg in “Bloodshot,” agreed: “He was nothing but generous to me … and, as another actor of color, growing up I always of [Vin] as ‘It’s nice to see that one of us can do this. We’re actually allowed to participate in the Hollywood experience.’ And it was cool to have him be gracious and say ‘Any ideas you have, come bring them to me. We’ll see if we can work them in.’”

David S. F. Wilson, an experienced visual effects artist making his directorial debut with “Bloodshot,” also commended Diesel’s creativity and acumen throughout the production process.

“He brought ideas to the table every day. Impossible [for him] not to,” Wilson said. “It’s a lot of him franchise-building … [asking] how are we sowing seeds for this third or fifth film, which is kind of a daunting task as a director when all you’re trying to do is get that day the best you can. But he has his producer hat that he’s always wearing and his marketing hat. And then when he steps on set, all of that dissipates and he becomes the actor we all love.”

For Sam Heughan, who plays Jimmy Dalton, one of Bloodshot’s technologically enhanced adversaries, the actor was simply thankful for the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with Diesel on screen.

“Who doesn’t want to?” Heughan said. “Just to be in a movie with him, one of the greatest action stars of all time, who doesn’t want to do that? And I think I got paid to do it!”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Vin Diesel Bloodshot

    Vin Diesel Says His Son Convinced Him to Play Comic Book Super Soldier 'Bloodshot'

    “Bloodshot” might not be an entry in “The Fast and the Furious” series, but friends and family were still the major themes at the premiere of Vin Diesel’s Valiant Comics adaptation at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Tuesday night. In fact, the star revealed that he wouldn’t even be playing the titular super [...]

  • Yifei Liu Mulan

    Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen and the Cast of 'Mulan' on What It Means to Be 'Loyal, Brave, True'

    In Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Mulan,” the Chinese characters for “loyal,” “brave” and “true” are emblazoned on the titular character’s sword — and those three words certainly resonate with the stars of the film. “Loyal, brave, true to her family and also to her true self,” Yifei Liu, who makes her international debut starring [...]

  • My Little One

    Cinema Libre Studio Takes U.S. Rights to ’My Little One’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Los Angeles-based production-distribution house Cinema Libre Studio has acquired U.S. rights to Frédéric Choffat and Julie Gilbert’s “My Little One,” in the wake of its U.S. premiere at the Miami Film Festival. The deal was closed by Philippe Diaz, Cinema Libre Studio chairman and Loic Magneron, founder of Paris’ Wide Management, the film’s sales agent. [...]

  • Workers set up the official poster

    Cannes Film Festival Still Trying to Figure Out How It Could Continue

    The Cannes Film Festival is rapidly assembling a contingency plan to keep the festival going. A spokesperson for the festival told Variety on Wednesday that preparations are being made to downsize the event and limit audiences in auditoriums and other festival venues — a strategy that could help the event get around a ban that [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette React to Weinstein Sentencing: 'Justice Is Served'

    After Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and third degree rape, entertainment industry heavyweights were vocal in reacting to the powerful outcome that marked the downfall of a man who was once one of the most influential and powerful figures in Hollywood. Before his sentencing, Weinstein [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Expands Anti-Harassment Protections in Corporate-Educational Contract

    SAG-AFTRA expanded its anti-harassment language in its corporate/educational and non-broadcast contract, explicitly banning auditions in hotel rooms, the union announced on Wednesday — the same day Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape. The performers union has been dealing with workplace issues in the wake [...]

  • Indian private security men wear masks

    Coronavirus Shutters Cinemas in India, Poland & Lebanon as WHO Declares Pandemic

    India, Poland and some territories in the Middle East are the latest areas where movie theaters are rapidly being shuttered as the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared a global coronavirus pandemic.  In India, individual states have begun closing moviegoing venues. On Tuesday, Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of the Southern Indian state of Kerala, which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad