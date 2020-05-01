Veteran CAA Agent Jeremy Plager Departs to Form Production, Management Firm

Longtime CAA agent Jeremy Plager has departed the company to launch his own management and production entity.

A 25-year veteran of the Hollywood dealmaking firm, Plager has represented top clients including Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, Gerard Butler, Mila Kunis, Emilia Clarke, Hugh Grant, and Jane Fonda to name a few. Notably, he signed Lawrence and Butler when they were unknowns.

His yet-to-be-named company has been in the works since late 2019, insiders said. Among those joining Plager as management clients are Harrelson, producer and financier Paul Brooks, actress Clara Rugaard, and writer-director Oren Moverman.

“I am so thrilled to be able to maximize my time with the incredible talent I am privileged to work with and also give myself the opportunity to explore the journey of a project from start to finish,” Plager said in a statement. “As I look back on my amazing time at CAA, I am so proud of my long time friendships and collaborations with my colleagues and with my clients, some of whom like, Woody, Gerry, Mila and Judy Greer I’ve represented for 18-plus years. My goal will be working with all of them and my other fantastic clients for 18 more.”

CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd said “Jeremy’s passion, integrity, and creativity will serve him well in his new role, and we are fortunate to continue working with him.”

Plager’s immediate projects as a producer include Harrelson’s limited series “The Most Dangerous Man in America” from Star Thrower Entertainment and Luke Davies. He’ll also join the Focus Features release “Champions” with fellow producer Brooks, director Peter Cattaneo, and star Butler.