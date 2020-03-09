×

Vertical Entertainment Takes U.S. and U.K. Rights to Chelsea Peretti Comedy 'Spinster'

Spinster
Vertical Entertainment has picked up U.S. and U.K. rights to Andrea Dorfman’s comedy “Spinster,” starring “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Chelsea Peretti.

The film makes its U.S. premiere today in the Cinema 360 section at the Miami Film Festival. Toronto-based Game Theory Films has Canadian rights.

“Spinster” follows Peretti’s character Gaby who, unceremoniously dumped on her 40th birthday, is petrified she’ll be alone forever. She embarks on a dating rampage only to discover that her problem isn’t that she doesn’t have a love life – it’s that she doesn’t have a life.

The cast also includes Susan Kent, whose credits include “Trailer Park Boys” and “Hands That Bind,” Nadia Tonen (“Mr. D”), Jonathan Watton (“Murdoch Mysteries”), and Amy Groening (“Goon,” “Teen Lust”).

The film is written by Jennifer Deyell, with cinematography by Stephanie Weber Biron and editing by Simone Smith. Producers include Bill Niven, Marc Tetreault, Jay Dahl and William Woods.

Vertical Entertainment and Game Theory Films will release the film later this year.

Upcoming Vertical releases include “Open Source” starring Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe; “Yes, God, Yes” starring Natalia Dyer, Timothy Simons and Alisha Boe; and “Human Capital” starring Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Saarsgard and Maya Hawke.

Peretti stars in the forthcoming comedy “Friendsgiving” opposite Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings. In addition to five seasons of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as administrator Gina Linetti, she has appeared in HBO’s farewell season of “Girls,” Fox’s “New Girl,” FX’s “Louie,” and Comedy Central’s “Kroll Show,” “Drunk History,” “Another Period,” and “Sarah Silverman Program.” She starred in her 2014 stand-up special “One of the Greats” on Netflix.

