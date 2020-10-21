Vertical Entertainment Nabs Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Parallel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Parallel,” a sci-fi thriller from director Isaac Ezban, has sold U.S. distribution rights to Vertical Entertainment.

The movie will release in theaters and on demand on Dec. 11.

“Parallel” follows four friends who find a mirror that serves as a portal to a “multiverse.” But they quickly find out that getting information from the other side to better their lives can have lethal consequences. The cast includes Martin Wallström (“Mr. Robot”), Aml Ameen (“I May Destroy You”), Georgia King (“Devs”) and Mark O’Brien (“Ready or Not”).

The movie marks the English-language feature debut for Ezaban, a Mexican director known for “The Incident” and “The Similars.”

“‘Parallel’ is a film that blends genres — science fiction, horror, and even comedy — in a uniquely satisfying way,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. “The ensemble cast features some fresh new faces on the brink, and we’re happy that the film will be opening this December.”

Scott Blaszak wrote the script. “Parallels” was produced by Garrick Dion and Matthias Mellinghaus. Aaron L. Gilbert, John Zaozirny, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Paul Tennyson and Chris Rudolph served as executive producers.

Vertical’s upcoming titles include “The Informer” with Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike and Ana de Armas; Chloe Grace Moretz’s horror film “Shadow in the Cloud” and the coming of age drama “The True Adventures of Wolfboy” starring Jaeden Martell and John Turturro. The indie distributor also recently released “Miss Juneteenth,” Robin Williams documentary “Robin’s Wish” and comedic drama “Yes, God, Yes.”

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical and Linda Jin at Bron on behalf of the filmmakers.