Venice Film Festival Full Lineup Unveiled – Live Updates

The Venice Film Festival is unveiling the lineup of its 77th edition, which, barring complications, will be the first major international film event to hold a physical edition following the coronavirus crisis.

Previously announced titles include Chloé Zhao’s road drama “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand, which will screen at Venice and Toronto simultaneously on Sept. 11, in both cases preceded by virtual introductions.

The out-of-competition opener will be Italian director Daniele Luchetti’s anatomy of a marriage drama “Lacci” (“The Ties”) (pictured) starring Alba Rohrwacher (“Happy as Lazzaro”) and Luigi Lo Cascio (“The Traitor”) as the couple at the film’s center.

The virtual press conference is scheduled to begin at 11am CET. This post will be updated live as films are revealed.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL LINEUP

IN COMPETITION

OUT OF COMPETITION – Fiction

“Lacci,” Daniele Luchetti (Italy) – OPENING FILM

“Lasciami Andare,” Stefano Mordini (Italy) CLOSING FILM

“Mandibules,” Quentin Dupieux (France, Belgium)

“Love After Love,” Ann Hui (China)

“Assandira,” Salvatore Mereu (Italy)

“The Duke,” Roger Mitchell (U.K.)

“Night in Paradise,” Park Soon-Jung (South Corea)

“Mosquito State,” Filip Jan Rymsza (Poland)

OUT OF COMPETITION – Non-Fiction

“Sportin’ Life,” Abel Ferrara (Italy)

“Crazy, Not Insane,” Alex Gibney (U.S.)

“Greta,” Nathan Grossman (Sweeden)

“Salvatore – Shoemaker of Dreams,” Luca Guadagnino (Italy)

“Final Account,” Luke Holland (U.K.)

“La Verità Su La Dolce Vita,” Giuseppe Pedersoli (Italy)

“Molecole,” Daniele Segre (Italy) PRE-OPENING TITLE

“Narciso Em Ferias,” Renato Terra, Ricardo Calil (Brazil)

“Paolo Conte, Via Con Me,” Giorgio Verdelli (Italy)

“Hopper/Welles,” Orson Welles (U.S.)

“City Hall,” Frederick Wiseman (U.S.)

OUT OF COMPETITION – Special Screenings

“30 Monedas – Episode 1,” Alex De La Iglesia (Spain)

HORIZONS