‘Veins of the World’ From Oscar-Nominated Byambasuren Davaa Sells to Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agent Global Screen closed major European deals for drama “Veins of the World,” the fiction feature film debut of director-screenwriter Byambasuren Davaa, whose “The Story of the Weeping Camel” was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary, and sold to more than 60 territories.

“Veins of the World,” which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and will also be screened at the Marché du Film Online, has been picked up by Les Films du Preau for France, Surtsey Films for Spain, Angel Films for Scandinavia and Filmcoopi for Switzerland. Further deals are in negotiation. The drama will be released in Germany by Pandora Film later this year.

The film centers on Amra, an 11-year-old boy who lives the traditional life of a nomad with his mother Zaya, father Erdene and little sister Altaa in the Mongolian steppe. While Zaya takes care of the flock, Erdene works as a mechanic, and sells Zaya’s homemade cheese at the local market. Their peaceful routine is threatened by the encroachment of international mining companies, digging for gold and devastating the natural habitat.

Erdene is the leader of the last nomads opposing them. When he dies in a car accident, Amra’s mother wants to give up their nomadic life and trade the steppe for the city. But Amra refuses and tries to carry on his father’s David vs. Goliath fight with his intelligence, and the few tools available to a boy of his age.

The film was produced by Basis Berlin Filmproduktion, whose “Of Fathers and Sons” was nominated for the best documentary Oscar last year.

As well as “The Story of the Weeping Camel” (2003), Davaa’s credits include “The Cave of the Yellow Dog” (2005) and “The Two Horses of Genghis Khan” (2009).