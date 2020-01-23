Variety Studio Returns to Sundance With Star-Studded Interviews

Variety will return to the Sundance Film Festival with its annual interview studio in partnership with AT&T, held at the WarnerMedia Lounge on Main Street.

The studio runs from Jan. 24 through Jan. 27 and will host the stars from this year’s buzziest premieres including Hillary Clinton (“Hillary”), Gloria Steinem (“The Glorias”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Siempre, Luis”), Emma Gonzalez (“Us Kids”), Kerry Washington (“The Fight”), St. Vincent (“The Nowhere Inn”), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell (“Downhill”).

Original photography by Ryan Pfluger will be posted on Variety’s social media channels with interviews going live starting Friday.

Additionally, Variety will host its annual Indie Impact cocktail party on Friday night, celebrating director Justin Simien whose film Bad Hair is premiering at the festival. Variety will also be present a screening of the EKO original interactive program “Damage Control,” followed by a Q&A on Sunday.

In addition to daily coverage such as news, reviews and event recaps, Variety will partner with Free the Work on a live podcast. The taping will discuss inclusion and representation within the film industry with director Radha Blank and producers Effie Brown and Christine Vachon.