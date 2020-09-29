Variety Promotes Rebecca Rubin to Film & Media Reporter

Rebecca Rubin has been promoted to film and media reporter at Variety.

In her new role, Rubin will cover the rapidly changing world of theatrical exhibition, as well as focus on the competition between streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. Rubin will also cover the major Hollywood studios and their indie film counterparts. She will contribute profiles, trend pieces, and entertainment industry analysis to Variety’s magazine and its website.

Rubin will be based in New York City and will report to Brent Lang, Variety’s executive editor of film and media.

“Rebecca is an incredibly hard worker, who has been a fantastic addition to Variety since joining us just a few years ago,” said Lang. “Her box office stories have become incisive, must-reads for entertainment executives and industry observers, and are notable both for their wit and their deep understanding of the movie business. I’m so excited that she will be on the film and media beat full-time.”

Rubin previously served as digital news editor, covering box office and breaking news. In recent months, she has written about the devastating economic toll that coronavirus has taken on movie theaters, the rising popularity of drive-ins, and the difficulty that cinemas have faced as the try to reopen in the middle of a pandemic. Her other features include a look at the top distribution heads at the major studios, a deep dive into “Star Wars” fandom and an analysis of the rise in popularity of celebrity chefs during the pandemic. She was nominated for a L.A. Press Club Award in 2019.

Rubin started at Variety in 2017. She graduated from University of Florida, where she majored in journalism.