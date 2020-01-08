×

Variety Earns GLAAD Media Award Nomination for Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

By
Variety Staff

Variety‘s team of writers, editors, photographers and designers has been nominated for outstanding magazine overall coverage at the forthcoming 31st GLAAD Media Awards.

Announced Wednesday, the annual ceremony honors fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues in filmed content and journalism across platforms and languages. Variety won the outstanding magazine prize in 2019 for its groundbreaking Trans Hollywood issue

“I am so proud that we received this important nomination from GLAAD,” said Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. “Covering the LGBTQ community all year round is among our biggest editorial priorities, as is publishing our annual branded Pride Issue. Thank you so much for this recognition.”

The 2020 nomination comes on the heels of the magazine’s inaugural Power of Pride issue, a deeply reported look at the state of pride in entertainment media, and how figures essential to Variety‘s coverage amplify queer voices globally. Flagship cover stars and profile subjects included “Pose” star MJ Rodriguez, Jim Parsons, Hannah Gadsby, CNN’s Don Lemon, “Billions” actor Asia Kate Dillon and Billy Eichner.

Powerful guest voices to appear in the issue published last June included: activist and best-selling author David Mixner reflecting on the legacy of Stonewall; journalist Jeremy Helligar on the turbulent path of the black queer music revolution; Armistead Maupin on the formative years in between versions of “Tales of the City”; and the slain Matthew Shepard’s mother, Judy, on the state of hate crimes in the America.

Popular on Variety

Other notable works from the issue include “My So-Called Life” stars Claire Danes and Wilson Cruz in conversation with Variety New York bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh about the show’s queer legacy; awards editor Marc Malkin in reflection with Elton John upon the release of “Rocketman”; chief TV critic Caroline Framke’s survey of a crush of iconic LGBTQ TV reboots;  and senior film writer Matt Donnelly’s exclusive report about Janet Mock’s historic overall content deal at Netflix.

Variety‘s fellow nominees in the category include Advocate, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly and OUT. The 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards will presented in April in Los Angeles.

Read the full list of GLAAD award nominees here.

