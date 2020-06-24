Vanishing Angle Sets Jim Cummings Thriller ‘The Beta Test’ as Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Vanishing Angle, the production company behind Sundance winner “Thunder Road,” has re-teamed with writer-director Jim Cummings for thriller “The Beta Test.”

The studio will produce the movie — about a married Hollywood agent who deals with the fallout after receiving a mysterious letter from an anonymous sexual encounter. The cast includes Cummings, PJ McCabe, Olivia Applegate and Virginia Newcomb. Filming wrapped in December and production is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

“It’s our new movie about the Agency fight with the WGA,” Cummings said in a statement. “It’s a horror film.”

Vanishing Angle, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will also be the subject of a case study from the Sundance Institute. It will take a look at the self-distribution of “Thunder Road,” the 2018 Sundance Film Festival grand jury prize winner, and provide a road map for independent filmmakers and studios hoping to successfully distribute their own feature. Vanishing Angle’s model will be on display again with the 2021 release of “Beast Beast,” a drama that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

“We founded Vanishing Angle on two main principles,” said Vanishing Angle’s co-founder and president Matt Miller.” “First, to take risks supporting fresh stories with bold filmmaking that said something unique about the human condition. Second, to build a creative environment where all collaborators were treated with respect, no matter the limitations of the project. Vanishing Angle was designed as a constantly evolving model for a better way to make content and support filmmakers. We are part company, part collective, and part community. A unified group of filmmakers supporting each other.”

Vanishing Angle’s past slate includes Spirit Award nominees “Greener Grass” and “A Bread Factory.” The studio’s upcoming releases include Josh Ruben’s horror comedy “Werewolves Within,” Mari Walker’s LBGTQ drama “See You Then” and an upcoming Cummings’ untitled horror film starring Cummings, Riki Lindhome and Robert Forster.

Watch Vanishing Angle’s 10th anniversary highlight reel below: