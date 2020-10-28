Gravitas Buys Valter Skarsgard Horror Movie ‘Don’t Click’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to G-Hey Kim’s horror film “Don’t Click,” starring Valter Skarsgard, Mark Koufos and Catherine Howard.

Skarsgard portrays 21-year-old Josh, who tries to convince his roommate and best friend, Zane (played by Koufos), to join him at a party. Zane declines the invitation, claiming he has to study, but instead surfs the web for porn. A sexually graphic pop-up catches Zane’s attention, and when Josh comes back to an empty apartment, Zane’s laptop is still open but there’s no sign of Zane — who passes out after the laptop starts flashing and wakes up in a dank, surreal cellar with no way out.

“Don’t Click” is based on Kim’s 2017 short film of the same name. The feature premiered in August at the U.K. horror festival FrightFest.

Gravitas will release “Don’t Click” in select theaters and on demand on Dec. 11. The Vortex Words Pictures production is written by Courtney Ellum, who also executive produced with George Mihalka.

“I’m so excited to finally release this film with Gravitas,” said Kim. “What started as a concept for my student short film has now evolved into this thrilling horror story that I can’t wait to share with the world!”

Valter Skarsgard is the son of actor Stellan Skarsgard and the brother of Alexander, Bill and Gustaf Skarsgard.

“Gravitas is excited to bring a fresh new take on digital horror to audiences,” said Brett Rogalsky, acquisitions coordinator at Gravitas Ventures. “G-Hey Kim has done an exceptional job crafting this film that is anchored by a stellar performance from soon-to-be household name actor Valter Skarsgård.”