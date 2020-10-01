V.E. Schwab’s Novel ‘Invisible Life of Addie LaRue’ Getting Film Adaptation at eOne (EXCLUSIVE)

Author V.E. Schwab’s upcoming novel “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” is getting adapted into a feature film. Studio eOne has acquired rights for the movie, which will be produced by Gerard Butler’s company G-Base.

Schwab is penning the script in her screenwriting debut after an initial draft from Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage. The story follows Addie LaRue, who makes a Faustian bargain to live forever. But in return, she’s cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. That all changes 300 years later, when she stumbles upon a man who remembers her name. The novel will be published on Oct. 6 by Tor Books.

Schwab is a New York Times bestselling author, who has written more than 20 books. Numerous works by Schwab have already gotten the Hollywood treatment. Her novel “Shades of Magic” is being turned into a TV show at Sony, and her book “City of Ghosts” is set up at Searchlight. Her other projects include the “Villains” series and “Monster of Verity” duology. Her work has been translated into more than two dozen languages.

Alan Siegel and Danielle Robinson will produce “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” with Butler via G-Base. G-Base, founded by Butler and Siegel, has produced 15 feature films since its inception in 2008. The company’s slate includes “Law Abiding Citizen,” “Olympus Has Fallen,” “London Has Fallen” and “Angel Has Fallen.” Their latest film, “Greenland” starring Butler, opened on the big screen internationally but is skipping a theatrical release in the U.S. in favor of streaming.

eOne’s recent films include Oscar winner “1917,” “Queen and Slim” with Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya, and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”

Schwab is repped by CAA and Root Literary.