Utopia Hires Danielle DiGiacomo as Head of Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Film executive Danielle DiGiacomo is joining the upstart distribution company Utopia as head of content, Variety has learned.

In this new role, she’ll be acquiring movies and developing release strategies for the boutique label, which last year released titles such as the drama “Mickey and the Bear” and Errol Morris’ political documentary series “American Dharma.”

“We care about the films we work with and put quality over quantity,” said musician and actor Robert Schwartzman, who co-founded Utopia in early 2019. “Danielle recognizes this and, on behalf of our entire team, we are thrilled to have this opportunity to collaborate together.”

DiGiacomo previously worked as senior VP of acquisitions and strategic partnerships at The Orchard and its rebranded company 1091. While there, she landed landing buzzy independent films such as the Oscar-nominated documentary “Cartel Land,” the Sundance comedy “The Overnight” and the drama “Neruda” out of the Cannes Film Festival.

“After speaking extensively with Robert about his vision for Utopia, I couldn’t be more excited to jump in and help grow what I believe is an exciting, game-changing film distribution company,” DiGiacomo said. “This is an important opportunity for a smart, growing company to fill the gap that exists between independent film and national viewership.”