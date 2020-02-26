×

Utopia Hires Danielle DiGiacomo as Head of Content (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Film executive Danielle DiGiacomo is joining the upstart distribution company Utopia as head of content, Variety has learned.

In this new role, she’ll be acquiring movies and developing release strategies for the boutique label, which last year released titles such as the drama “Mickey and the Bear” and Errol Morris’ political documentary series “American Dharma.”

“We care about the films we work with and put quality over quantity,” said musician and actor Robert Schwartzman, who co-founded Utopia in early 2019. “Danielle recognizes this and, on behalf of our entire team, we are thrilled to have this opportunity to collaborate together.”

DiGiacomo previously worked as senior VP of acquisitions and strategic partnerships at The Orchard and its rebranded company 1091. While there, she landed landing buzzy independent films such as the Oscar-nominated documentary “Cartel Land,” the Sundance comedy “The Overnight” and the drama “Neruda” out of the Cannes Film Festival.

“After speaking extensively with Robert about his vision for Utopia, I couldn’t be more excited to jump in and help grow what I believe is an exciting, game-changing film distribution company,” DiGiacomo said. “This is an important opportunity for a smart, growing company to fill the gap that exists between independent film and national viewership.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Utopia Hires Danielle DiGiacomo as Head

    Utopia Hires Danielle DiGiacomo as Head of Content (EXCLUSIVE)

    Film executive Danielle DiGiacomo is joining the upstart distribution company Utopia as head of content, Variety has learned. In this new role, she’ll be acquiring movies and developing release strategies for the boutique label, which last year released titles such as the drama “Mickey and the Bear” and Errol Morris’ political documentary series “American Dharma.” [...]

  • Persian Lessons Russian Cinema

    Berlin: 'Persian Lessons' Sold to Cohen Media Group for North America

    Cohen Media Group has acquired North American rights to the Holocaust drama “Persian Lessons,” following its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, where it has become a buzz title. The film was produced after the lead producers met at a Variety “10 Producers to Watch” event in Cannes in 2018, and decided to work [...]

  • SZA, Justin Timberlake Drop ‘The Other

    SZA and Justin Timberlake Drop First Song From 'Trolls World Tour'

    SZA and Justin Timberlake released “The Other Side,” the first song from the upcoming “Trolls World Tour” soundtrack. Of course, Timberlake’s Grammy-winning 2016 hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” from the first “Trolls” film, was one of the most massive hits in a career filled with them, and like that song, this one involves co-writer Max [...]

  • German-french Producer Margaret Menegoz Receives the

    Cesar Academy Names Margaret Menegoz Interim President

    Producer and outgoing board of governors member Margaret Ménégoz has taken over as interim president of the Cesar Academy. The new president is to oversee a transition period until a new board is announced in April. Ménégoz, who has produced films for Michael Haneke, Eric Rohmer and Andrzej Wajda under her Les Films du Losange [...]

  • Berlin Alexanderplatz

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': Film Review

    The twin pillars of Alfred Döblin’s epochal 480-page 1929 German-language novel and Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s deeply influential 15-hour miniseries, first broadcast in 1980, together create an overarching shadow from which Burhan Qurbani’s relatively svelte three-hour contemporary reworking of “Berlin Alexanderplatz” struggles to escape. Although promising a deep-cut dash of contemporary topicality by reimagining the main [...]

  • There is No Evil

    Berlin: Banned Director Mohammad Rasoulof's 'There is No Evil' Lures Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mohammad Rasoulof’s “There is No Evil,” which is having its world premiere at the Berlinale on Feb. 28, has been sold by Films Boutique to major distributors across Europe. The sixth feature from Rasoulof, the critically acclaimed Iranian auteur facing censorship challenges back home, “There is No Evil” made a big impression on buyers and [...]

  • Bob Iger and Bob Chapek Disney

    How Disney Veteran Bob Chapek Emerged From Dark-Horse Status to Take CEO Job

    When the final act came in the corporate succession drama that has captivated Hollywood for years, it turned out that Bob Chapek was the logical candidate who was hiding in plain sight the whole time. The news that Chapek would succeed Bob Iger as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. hit the entertainment industry like [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad