UTA Expands Partner Ranks With 19 Promotions

United Talent Agency has elevated 19 agents and executives to partner, the largest partnership class in the company’s history.

The promotions come from numerous divisions, including television literature, news and broadcast, podcasts, endorsements and voiceover.

“These are leaders across our business making substantial contributions to the growth, evolution and resilience of our company,” UTA Co-President David Kramer said in a statement. “In their talent and leadership, we see the expanding reach of UTA’s work on behalf of world-class creators and cultural voices. These individuals are influential leaders not just at UTA but in their fields, and our company as a whole will benefit from having their unique and diverse expertise, innovation, and perspectives at the partner table.”

The new partner group also includes senior corporate executives in legal, corporate communications and finance. The agency estimates that more than half of the partner group now consists of women and people of color, also accounting the recent appointment of Samantha Kirby Yoh as Co-Head of UTA Music.

The list of new partners includes:

Brittany Balbo – Co-Head, Endorsements and Voiceover

Ali Berman – Co-Head, Digital Talent

Darren Boghosian – Agent, Talent

Lyndsay Harding – Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Hayden – Agent, News and Broadcasting

James Kearney – Agent, TV Lit

David Kirsch – Agent, Alternative TV

Arthur Lewis – Creative Director, UTA Fine Arts/Artist Space

Lucinda Moorhead – Agent, TV Lit

Seth Oster – Global Chief Communications Officer

Cheryl Paglierani – Agent, Music

Oren Rosenbaum – Head of Emerging Platforms

Steve Sadicario – Agent, News and Broadcasting

Michael Sinclair – General Counsel

Carolyn Sivitz – Agent, MP Lit

Sam Stone – Co-Head, Endorsements and Voiceover

Danie Streisand – Agent, Talent

Darnell Strom – Head of Culture and Leadership

Geoff Suddleson – Agent, Alternative TV