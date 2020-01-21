×
UTA Marketing Ups Sundance Game With Private Residence, Programming

Matt Donnelly

UTA Sundance
CREDIT: Courtesy UTA

Talent agency hospitality is a mainstay at the Sundance film Festival, be it in swanky lounges on Park City’s Main Street or private chalets in nearby Deer Valley.

United Talent Agency, whose talent roster and independent film group always come in force each year, typically throws a brunch for friends and press — but will significantly expand its footprint this year, in the form of a private residence with several days of programming.

Clients and guests of UTA Marketing — which reps global brands including Cover Girl, Delta Air Lines, Google, and Lyft — will be invited to a private residence tucked away the center of festival madness for key events and refuge from the snow.

Issa Rae, repped by the agency, will throw a party in honor of creators of color in conjunction with UTA’s own head of diversity and inclusion, Shanique Bonelli-Moore. Women in Film will hold its annual Sundance panel and reception at the space, with speakers including director Haifaa al-Mansour, Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden, actor and producer Emily Mortimer, Macro executive Poppy Hanks, and producer Effie Brown.

Kwame Brathwaite, UTA Fine Arts client, will share a pop-up exhibit of photographs while Harlem Field Trip chef JJ Johnson and Lyft social impact head Mike Masserman discuss food accessibility and inequality.  Hollywood’s favorite Italian spot, Jon & Vinny’s, will cater dinners to celebrate “Six Feet Under” creator Alan Ball’s new film “Uncle Frank,” and the department will host a brand leaders dinner with the Atlantic, Snap and Tastemade.  A surprise performer from UTA’s music roster will also go up for a late-night set.

“Sundance is more than a film festival, but a destination that brings together a diverse set of independent voices and storytellers across the spectrum of culture,” said UTA Marketing co-head Julian Jacobs.

“We are excited to unite so many clients and partners for what has become a key moment on the cultural calendar,” said fellow co-head David Anderson.

Sundance kicks off on Thursday.

