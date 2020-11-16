UTA Marketing Hires Veteran Brand Executive Jillian Raskin (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran brand whiz Jillian Raskin has joined UTA Marketing as an executive.

Raskin’s resume is deep with experience in product placement and entertainment, a prominent revenue source for streamers and traditional giants alike.

Based in Los Angeles, Raskin will report to Julian Jacobs and David Anderson, the co-heads of UTA Marketing, which is the company’s brand consulting division. Her purview will include connecting the agency’s brand clients with top-tier creators across film, TV and streaming.

She has worked on brand integrations for companies like General Mills, Old Navy, Microsoft, TikTok, Zillow and Wix, among others. The UTA Marketing client portfolio includes Coty, Delta Air Lines, General Motors, Google, LinkedIn and Lyft.

Raskin joins UTA from Bill Gates’ Branded Entertainment Network. She also counts stints at Management 360 and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“Jillian’s work forging dynamic partnerships between storytellers and brands is unparalleled,” said Jacobs. “Her relationships and expertise will help us identify new ways to connect our clients with innovative creators and platforms. We are looking forward to welcoming her to UTA.”

“I’m thrilled to join UTA and support their amazing roster of brand clients in finding opportunities for authentic collaborations with content creators,” said Raskin.

Anderson said the division has always eyed brand integration to help clients offset production budgets or provide additional revenue. Raskin’s hire fits into a larger strategy “over the past year, as we brought a much stronger focus in having a thoughtful way of covering the marketplace,” he said.

“As an agency that has the biggest below-the-line production department in the business, this is about supporting clients and creators,” he said.