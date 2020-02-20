×

Universal’s Donna Langley Promotes Peter Levinsohn to Vice Chairman of Filmed Entertainment

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Levinsohn
CREDIT: Courtesy of Peter Levinsohn

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley is bolstering her executive team following the promotion of Jeff Shell to CEO of parent company NBCUniversal.

Langley has upped Universal Pictures president Peter Levinsohn to vice chairman, an internal studio memo obtained by Variety said. Levinsohn, who will also keep the previous title of chief distribution officer, joined the company in 2013. He will continue his oversight of domestic theatrical distribution, worldwide home entertainment, global television distribution, new media and digital strategy, and film tech.

“Consumer viewing behavior continues to change and it’s important that we have a leader in place who is constantly strategizing and charting the course for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s (UFEG) distribution strategy across the portfolio,” Langley wrote in her note to staff.

Prior to joining Universal, Levinsohn served as president of new media and digital distribution for Fox Filmed Entertainment from 2009 to 2013. Spearheading Fox’s digital strategy, he led the development and execution of new distribution opportunities and oversaw Fox’s content windowing strategy for all media post-theatrical. Levinsohn worked closely with creative talent, distributors and brands to further develop the studio’s original and derivative content businesses.

Read Langley’s memo below:

Popular on Variety

Dear Colleagues,

As we look ahead to the future of our industry, what is abundantly clear is that the distribution landscape is evolving faster than ever. Consumer viewing behavior continues to change and it’s important that we have a leader in place who is constantly strategizing and charting the course for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s (UFEG) distribution strategy across the portfolio.

In recognition for his continued stewardship, including domestic theatrical distribution, worldwide home entertainment, global television distribution, new media and digital strategy, and Film technology, I am proud to announce that Peter Levinsohn has been elevated to Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer for UFEG. This elevation recognizes all of Peter’s contributions since joining the company in 2013 as President and Chief Distribution Officer.

We are thrilled that Peter will continue to guide the studio’s distribution teams, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him as a key member of our leadership team. Please join me in congratulating Peter on this well-deserved promotion.

More Film

  • Peter Levinsohn

    Universal's Donna Langley Promotes Peter Levinsohn to Vice Chairman of Filmed Entertainment

    Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley is bolstering her executive team following the promotion of Jeff Shell to CEO of parent company NBCUniversal. Langley has upped Universal Pictures president and chief distribution officer Peter Levinsohn to vice chairman, an internal studio memo obtained by Variety said. Levinsohn, who joined the company in 2013, will [...]

  • Borderlands Eli Roth

    Eli Roth to Direct 'Borderlands' Movie for Lionsgate

    Eli Roth will direct a movie based on the video game “Borderlands” for Lionsgate — a project that’s been in the works for five years. The studio said production will begin later this year. Lionsgate announced in 2015 that it had attached producers Avi and Ari Arad to “Borderlands” through Arad Prods. and said Thursday that [...]

  • Gloria Allred clients suing Harvey Weinstein

    Are Harvey Weinstein's Accusers Planning to Sue? Gloria Allred Says 'This Is All Speculation'

    Gloria Allred is representing three of the six women who have testified in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial. The high-profile attorney has been accused by Weinstein’s legal team of having plans to sue the former Hollywood honcho after his rape trial concludes. During closing arguments, Weinstein’s lead attorney Donna Rotunno said Allred sits in court every [...]

  • Leo-Pakarati-and-Claudia-Huaiquimilla

    Chile's Indigenous Filmmakers Make Their Voices Heard

    Chilean indigenous communities are turning to film to portray their world values, social problems and identities. That’s the case for Leo Pakarati, of the Rapa Nui from Easter Island, and Mapuche Claudia Huaiquimilla. Both will present their recent works as case studies at the European Film Market’s Chile Country in Focus. Pakarati’s documentary plumbs the impact [...]

  • Chilean Producers

    10 Chilean Producers to Track

    Chilean producers to track, who will be forming part of the Berlinale’s 2020 Country in Focus dedicated to Chile. Five are well-known, another five on the rise : Up-and-coming María José Díaz  Dos Be Producciones An executive producer and investigative journalist for TV series and doc-features, Diaz is an executive producer at Dos Be Prods. [...]

  • Wes Anderson in the front rowPrada

    Wes Anderson to Attend 60th Annecy International Animation Film Festival

    Wes Anderson, the acclaimed filmmaker behind two of the generation’s best-loved stop-motion features: the Oscar-nominated feature “Ilse of Dogs” and 2010’s Annecy Cristal for a feature film-winner “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” will be in France this June to celebrate the Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s 60th anniversary. It’s Anderson’s first visit to Annecy. He was not in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad