Universal Moves Tom Hanks Post-Apocalypse Movie ‘Bios’ Back to 2021

Universal Pictures has moved the Tom Hanks post-apocalypse movie “Bios” back to 2021 in the latest of an array of release date changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bios,” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin banner, will move from Oct. 2 to April 16, 2021. “Bios,” which came together in 2017 with “Game of Thrones” helmer Miguel Sapochnik directing from a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, follows a robot that lives on a post-apocalyptic earth. Built to protect the life of his dying creator’s beloved dog, it learns about love, friendship, and the meaning of human life. Hanks plays the ailing creator.

Robert Zemeckis and Kevin Misher are producing through their ImageMovers banner. The executive producers are Zemeckis, Craig Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman and Adam Merims.

The move for “Bios” was announced Friday in the wake of Warner Bros. moving eight of its titles including “Tenet,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and the fourth Matrix movie. Studios have been forced to re-jigger their release schedules with theaters closed for three months as well as production delays.

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions opted earlier this week to launch the supernatural thriller “You Should Have Left” on premium video-on-demand instead of its planned debut in theaters. The movie, starring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried, will be available to rent starting June 19.

Universal also released Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island,” a comedy starring Pete Davidson, on digital rental services on Friday in lieu of a traditional theatrical rollout. In April, the studio dropped “Trolls World Tour” on video-on-demand and in drive-ins. Meanwhile, Universal’s “Fast and Furious” installment “F9,” the next “Minions” sequel, and “Sing 2” were all pushed into 2021.