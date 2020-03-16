Sony’s ‘Uncharted’ Halts Production Due to Coronavirus

Sony is the latest studio to pause filming on a major movie, halting pre-production on “Uncharted” for six weeks.

The video game adaptation was about to start shooting next month in Berlin, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, execs felt it was best for the safety of all involved to delay the shoot indefinitely.

It’s currently unknown when the shoot will start up again and if it will impact the March 5, 2021, release date.

The film stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali, with Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”) directing. The long-gestating project follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries. It hasn’t yet been revealed who Banderas, Ali and Gabrielle will be playing in the film.

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the most recent draft of the script.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing for Arad Productions, while Playstation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will serve as executive producers.

“Uncharted” joins the likes of Warner Bros.’ “Matrix 4,” “Fantastic Beasts 3” and “The Batman”; Disney’s “Shang-Chi,” “The Little Mermaid” and “The Last Duel”; Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion”; and Netflix’s “Red Notice” in the long list of productions which have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.