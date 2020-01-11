×

'Venom' Director Ruben Fleischer Eyed for 'Uncharted' Movie

Brent Lang

“Venom” director Ruben Fleischer will likely direct “Uncharted,” the long-gestating, oft-delayed adaptation of the popular video game of the same name.

There’s no deal in place and Fleischer is said to be atop a list of other candidates being considered by Sony Pictures, but insiders say the job is his if he wants it. “Uncharted” is set to star Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

The film has had a devil of a time keeping filmmakers. Six directors have previously been tapped for the project before taking the exit ramp — a collection of auteurs that includes the likes of David O. Russell, “Limitless'” Neil Burger and “A Night at the Museum’s” Shawn Levy. “Bumblebee’s” Travis Knight was the most recent director attached, but he left when production needed to be pushed back because of Holland’s Spider-Man schedule.

“Uncharted” follows Nathan Drake, an Indiana Jones-like treasure hunter who jets around the world in search of priceless artifacts. The current draft (emphasis on current) of the screenplay is by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Fleischer most recently directed “Zombieland: Double Tap,” the sequel to the first film, which he also directed. His other credits include “30 Minutes or Less” and “Gangster Squad.” He is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

