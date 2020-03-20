×

U.S. Movie Theater Owners Urge Passage of Stimulus Legislation for Coronavirus Relief

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
NATO logo National Association of Theatre Owners
CREDIT: Courtesy of NATO

Amid widespread closures of movie theaters in the U.S., theater owners are applauding the efforts to pass coronavirus relief legislation to aid vulnerable employees and ensure business continuity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We particularly applaud the elements of phase III stimulus legislation that provide assistance to employees to help them weather this storm and that ensure access to capital while businesses are closed and unable to generate revenue while their expenses continue,” the National Association of Theatre Owners said in a statement Friday.

NATO said key elements in the legislation that will aid movie theater owners so they can remain resilient and ready to go back to work include: loan guarantee programs for severely distressed sectors of the economy, like movie theaters; small business interruption loans that facilitate easy and immediate access to credit; payroll tax deferrals; and tax loss carryforwards.

“We urge passage of this legislation that will help ensure the survival of the culturally and economically vital movie theater industry and its employees, and the thousands of public-facing businesses like it through this unprecedented crisis,” the trade group said. “We also urge Congress and the Administration to continue to develop and pass measures that provide direct relief to our 150,000 workers not covered by this legislation and the potentially millions of Americans like them to help them until this crisis has passed and they can return to work in the industries that this legislation helps keep whole.”

Most of the North American exhibition industry has closed down this week. AMC, Regal and Cinemark, the nation’s three biggest theater chains, have stopped operations and all movie theaters in many states, including California, New York, New Jersey, Ohio and Washington, have closed entirely.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • NATO logo National Association of Theatre

    U.S. Movie Theater Owners Urge Passage of Stimulus Legislation for Coronavirus Relief

    Amid widespread closures of movie theaters in the U.S., theater owners are applauding the efforts to pass coronavirus relief legislation to aid vulnerable employees and ensure business continuity during the coronavirus pandemic. “We particularly applaud the elements of phase III stimulus legislation that provide assistance to employees to help them weather this storm and that [...]

  • Netflix Corporate Headquarters in Los Gatos

    Netflix Creates $100 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund

    Netflix has created a $100 million relief fund to help members of the creative community who have been left unemployed and without a way to earn an income during the coronavirus crisis. The streaming giant said that the bulk of the funds will go towards supporting laid-off crew members. “The Covid-19 crisis is devastating for [...]

  • Moonlight Tangerine Carol

    16 Great LGBTQ Movies to Stream During Self-Isolation

    Times are rough right now under self-quarantine, so maybe it’s time to stop begging for scraps from Disney and watch some fantastic LGBTQIA+ cinema instead. Why not watch some smaller films that haven’t been talked to death by every pop culture website on the planet? The purpose of this list is to cheer people up, [...]

  • Hollywood Seeks Government Help, But Industry

    Hollywood Seeks Government Help Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns, but Industry Bailout Unlikely

    The members of Congress who represent the entertainment industry are trying to make sure the next coronavirus relief package includes aid to freelance workers. But while there is sympathy for the theater business — which has almost entirely shut down — there appears to be little appetite for an industry-specific bailout package. Congressional Democrats are [...]

  • Boris Johnson

    U.K. Government to Cover 80% of Wages of Those Not Working, Closes Cinemas and Theaters

    The U.K. government is escalating its response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak, with lockdown measures finally in place and extensive economic support for retained workers. Speaking as part of a daily televised press briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered all cinemas, theatres, bars, pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and gyms to shut down from Friday evening [...]

  • Cannes' Critics Week Won't Take Place

    Cannes' Critics Week Won't Take Place in May Either

    Following the news that the Cannes Film Festival will be postponed, Critics Week, the section dedicated to first and second films which runs parallel to the fest, said its 59th edition will not be taking place in May either. The organizers of Critics’ Week said in statement on Friday that the section may be moved [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad