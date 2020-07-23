U.K. Cinema Association, ScreenSkills Launch Safety Training For Cinema Workers

The U.K. Cinema Association and skills agency ScreenSkills have launched a free COVID-19 e-learning module and assessment test for workers in the cinema exhibition sector.

The module explains safety measures that cinema staff can expect when returning to work post-pandemic, including providing basic awareness and understanding of the virus, key personal responsibilities for team members and safety measures on site. Those successfully completing the test will receive a certificate recognizing their understanding in this area.

U.K. Cinema Association policy executive James Connor said: “The launch of this resource recognizes that everyone working in cinema exhibition — regardless of the size of their venue or their role within the company/organization — has a part to play in helping to ensure the safety of cinema audiences and other team members. We would encourage not just our members, but all working in the sector to undertake the training.”

Gareth Ellis-Unwin, head of film and animation at ScreenSkills, added: “We want to help the whole industry work safely in the context of coronavirus so were delighted to take the training developed for working on production and adapt it for cinema workers, as part of the measures designed to help audiences feel confident to return.”

ScreenSkills developed the training to complement the ‘Working Safely During COVID-19’ guidance developed by an industry working group convened by the British Film Commission as part of the British Film Institute’s Screen Sector Task Force.

The coronavirus basic awareness for cinemas resource is adapted from training originally conceived for film and television production, developed by ScreenSkills with funding from the BFI-awarding National Lottery funds and the ScreenSkills High-End TV Skills Fund.

The U.K. Cinema Association represents the interests of over 90% of U.K. cinema operators by number and market share.

The country’s largest multiplex chain Odeon has reopened several sites, while the Cineworld and Vue chains are due to reopen July 31.