‘Twister’ Reboot in the Works at Universal With Joseph Kosinski Eyed to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Pictures is looking to reboot the classic tentpole “Twister,” and looks to have found a director to weather the storm.

Sources tell Variety that Universal Pictures is developing a reboot of the 1996 blockbuster and is in negotiations with “Top Gun: Maverick” helmer Joseph Kosinski to direct.

Frank Marshall will produce the pic and the studio is currently meeting with writers to pen the script.

Plot details are vague on this latest version, but the original film starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, who play storm chasers and a couple on the brink of divorce. They team up to chase tornadoes in order to deliver their advance weather alert system that has to be placed in the path of the Twister.

The film was not only a massive hit, bringing $494 million at the worldwide box office, but it also was applauded for its ground-breaking special effects. “Speed” director Jan De Boot helmed, Steven Spielberg exec produced and, in a rare occurrence, author Michael Crichton penned the script.

Senior VP of production Sara Scott will oversee for Universal.

Kosinski is no stranger to taking on big-budget projects, starting with his breakthrough directing debut on “Tron: Legacy.” The film scored at the box office, and led to Kosinski getting the Universal directing job “Oblivion,” which also resulted in his strong ties to Tom Cruise, who starred in the movie.

Cruise would eventually tap Kosinski to direct the long-awaited “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” The film stars Cruise, Miles Teller and Glen Powell and bows this December.

Kosinski is repped by CAA.