TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix unveiled a trailer for “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” and Amazon Prime Video set a premiere date for “Truth Seekers.”

DATES

Netflix announced that “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet,” a documentary on broadcaster David Attenborough and his past experiences visiting the wild places on Earth, will come to the platform on Oct. 4. Attenborough, who lent his voice to the likes of “Planet Earth” and “The Blue Planet,” has traveled the globe over his decades documenting nature. The documentary aims to address challenges life on our planet faces while also offering a message of hope. It is directed by Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes and Keith Scholey. Watch a trailer below.

Netflix also shared the upcoming dates for new seasons of “Carmen Sandiego” and “The Last Kids on Earth,” as well as premiere dates for “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer” and “Dream Home Makeover.” Season 3 of animated series “Carmen Sandiego,” about a thief who foils the plans of an evil organization, will hit the platform on Oct. 1. The animated post-apocalyptic children’s show “The Last Kids on Earth” will be given “Book 3” on Oct. 16. Comic Bert Kreischer escapes to a cabin for a chance to unwind from his chaotic lifestyle in docuseries “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer” on Oct. 13, and “Dream Home Makeover,” which will feature custom makeovers for the homes of real families, drops on the platform Oct. 16.

PBS will premiere Genial Productions ITV‘s new comedic drama “The Trouble with Maggie Cole” on Oct. 18. The six-part series follows Maggie Cole (Dawn French), a self-appointed oracle of a small village who shares too much information about her community’s residents with a reporter. Her oversharing has tangible consequences, and the plot centers on the fallout of her conversation. The show is written by creator Mark Brotherhood and directed by Ben Gregor. It also stars Mark Heap, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Vicki Pepperdine and Patrick Robinson.

Amazon Prime Video‘s upcoming original series “Truth Seekers” will premiere on Oct. 30. Along with the date announcement, Amazon released a trailer for the new paranormal comedy show, which is eight episodes following paranormal investigators who upload their adventures online for viewers to see. As their adventures continue, their experiences grow more dangerous and a conspiracy begins to unfold. The show is written and executive produced by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. Other executive producers include Miles Ketley and director Jim Field Smith. Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” which is set for an Oct. 9 premiere. Following “The Haunting of Hill House,” the upcoming show is the second in “The Haunting” anthology series and follows a nanny (Victoria Pedretti) hired to care for two orphan children residing in Bly Manor after their original au pair dies. It is inspired by stories written by author Henry James and revolves around dark secrets hidden throughout the centuries of the manor’s past. Mike Flanagan created the show and also executive produces it with Trevor Macy, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Watch the trailer below.

Hulu unveiled a trailer for its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe standalone series “Helstrom,” which premieres Oct. 16. Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon star in the show, playing Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the children of a serial killer who used to hunt violent criminals. The duo take up their mother’s mantle and work to stop some of the worst criminals around. The drama incorporates elements of science fiction and horror and is part of Hulu and Marvel’s Adventure into Fear franchise. It is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix shared a trailer for its upcoming original unscripted series “Deaf U,” about a group of deaf college students, scheduled for an Oct. 9 premiere. The group attends Gallaudet University, a private college for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The trailer shows the focal cast of students discussing relationships, navigating college and living their daily lives. Executive producers for “Deaf U” are Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, Nyle DiMarco and Brandon Panaligan. Watch the trailer below.

AMC Plus released a trailer for “The Salisbury Poisonings,” a four-part drama that will come to the U.S. through the platform on Oct. 1. The show, which stars Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall, MyAnna Buring, Annabel Scholey and Johnny Harris, shares the story of the 2018 assassination attempt on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. It also pays respects to the public service employees who worked to solve the national emergency that followed the attempt, when traces of the nerve agent Novichok were found throughout the city of Salisbury. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon has given the green light to “Brendar the Barbarian” (working title), a puppet comedy series created by Mike Mitchell and Drew Massey that is scheduled to premiere in 2021. The 13-episode season will center around two characters, a female warrior named Brendar and a bridge troll named Evan, who embark on a journey to take down a serpent who captured the warrior’s brother. Mitchell and Massey also write and executive produce for the upcoming show, while Mitchell also directs and Massey serves as the lead puppeteer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

MRC Television hired Felicia Joseph in the new position of senior vice president, head of casting. She will report to Elise Henderson., president, MRC Television, and begin in the new role on Oct. 8. In the position, Joseph will oversee casting and artist relations for current shows including “Ozark” and “The Great,” as well as projects currently in development. She previously served as the vice president of casting for NBCUniversal and also worked in casting at ABC earlier in her career.

PBS president and chief executive officer Paula Kerger announced the new members for the network’s board of directors, including the reelection of Molly Phillips, Donald A. Baer and Kevin Martin, and the new election of Jon Abbott, Sandra Cordova Micek, Mildred García and Maxine Clark. Phillips will again serve as a professional director, while Abbott and Micek will also take up the title of professional director. García will be the board’s general director. Baer and Marin were reelected to the positions of board chair and professional vice chair, respectively. Clark is the new general vice chair.

LATE NIGHT

Millie Bobby Brown, Colin Quinn, Anitta, Cardi B and Myke Towers will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” tonight, while Riz Ahmed and Tim McGraw will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and Jeff Daniels and Cat Stevens will be guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Sarah Paulson and H. Jon Benjamin, and Bob Woodward will appear on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”