Trump Mocks ‘Parasite’ Best Picture Win: ‘What the Hell Was That All About?’

President Donald Trump took aim at “Parasite’s” historic Oscar wins at a Colorado rally on Thursday.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” he asked, prompting jeers from the crowd. “Did you see it?”

“The winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?” he went on. “We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give him best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please?”

“Parasite” made history with four Oscar wins earlier this month: original screenplay, director for Bong Joon Ho, best international film and best picture, the first foreign-language film to take the prize.

More to come…