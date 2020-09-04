‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Sequel in the Works From Director Oran Zegman

Book your blowout at Christophe and pop your luxury tents — Sony Pictures has ordered a sequel to the 1989 comedy “Troop Beverly Hills.”

The film, about a pampered Los Angeles housewife (Shelley Long) who roughs it as Wilderness Girls scout to bond with her daughter, is getting an update from director Oran Zegman, Variety has learned.

The Los Angeles-based Israeli director will mark her feature debut with the untitled sequel, set to release under Sony’s TriStar Pictures banner. “The Greatest Showman” producer Laurence Mark is on board to produce.

“Troop Beverly Hills” is perhaps Long’s most memorable movie turn, scoring laughs as a precious fish out of water who applies her Rodeo Drive street skills to the great outdoors. The original film has seen decades of repeat viewing, praised for its feminist themes and tightly embraced by the LGBTQ community.

The sequel’s screenplay is from Aeysha Carr, the showrunner of “Woke” who is currently writing Paramount’s reboot of “Planes, Trains & Automobiles.” Tamara Chestna is taking a pass at the script and will also produce. The original film was based on the life of Ava Fries, who served as producer and will return to the sequel as executive producer with Charles W. Fries. Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for Sony Pictures.

Zegman holds a performing arts degree from Beth-Zvi in Israel and went on to receive her masters at the AFI Conservatory.

Carr has written episodes on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and was a writer on “Rel,” “The Carmichael Show,” “Mixology,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “My Wife and Kids.” Chestna most recently wrote the adaptation of the Jennifer Mathieu novel “Moxie” for Netflix, directed by Amy Poehler. She also wrote the screenplay for the indie box office hit film “After,” and is currently writing an original musical drama based on Dianne Warren’s song catalogue for Paramount.

Zegman is repped by WME, Sally Ware, Ava Jamshidi and Andrew Deane at Industry Entertainment and Lauren Partipilo at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Carr is repped by ICM, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow. Chestna is repped by Verve, Industry Entertainment and attorney Chris Abramson.