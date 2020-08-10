New ‘Tron’ Movie Lands ‘Lion’ Helmer Garth Davis as Director

Disney’s plans for a third ‘Tron’ movie just got big software update.

Garth Davis, who made his feature directing debut with 2016’s fact-based drama “Lion,” has signed on to direct a new “Tron” movie for the studio, Variety has confirmed. The new film, however, will not be a direct sequel to 2010’s “Tron: Legacy” and 1982’s “Tron,” but chart its own path as a new installment in the franchise.

Jared Leto, who signed onto the project in 2017, is attached to star, as well as produce with Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook. Jesse Wigutow wrote the latest version of the script, which remains in development at Disney; the project does not have a greenlight.

