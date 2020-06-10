Lynn Shelton Tribute Will Air on YouTube

Friends and colleagues of Lynn Shelton, the popular indie filmmaker who died on May 16, have organized “Her Effortless Brilliance” as a music-driven tribute to Shelton’s life and work that will air Wednesday on YouTube at 6 p.m. PT.

Shelton’s partner Marc Maron, the comedian, podcaster and actor, is among the musical performers, along with Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Andrew Bird.

Megan Griffiths, Shelton’s longtime friend and collaborator, directed the tribute, with help from Mel Eslyn, directors Jay and Mark Duplass and Adam Kersh. Among the actors slated to speak are Emily Blunt, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosemarie DeWitt, the Duplass Brothers, Jeff Garlin, Joshua Leonard, Sean Nelson, Michaela Watkins and Reese Witherspoon.

“It has been really meaningful to me to work on this project. Lynn was one of my dearest friends and losing her has been leveling,” said Griffiths. “It has given me comfort to focus on celebrating her life by bringing together all of these beautiful performances and hearing the heartfelt words of her many friends and collaborators. I hope it brings solace to her family and all those mourning this unfathomable loss.”

Shelton helped popularize the mumblecore genre with works such as “Humpday” and “Your Sister’s Sister.” Her work was recognized for its naturalistic and understated approach to comedy and drama in low-budget films. She also helmed episodes of “The Mindy Project,” “Mad Men,” “Glow,” and “Fresh Off the Boat.” Recently, Shelton directed four episodes of the Hulu series “Little Fires Everywhere.”

The tribute will feature Shelton’s closest collaborators about what working with her meant to them while musicians will perform songs featured in her films. The program will air live on YouTube and will be available indefinitely afterwards.