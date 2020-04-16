Tribeca Film Institute Announces Virtual TFI Network Participants (EXCLUSIVE)

Tribeca Film Institute announced on Thursday the 43 projects that will participate in this year’s TFI Network film market, to be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A traditional TFI Network three-day event would see emerging filmmakers and creators from across the globe coming together in New York City to embark on a day of pitch prep and industry roundtables, along with two days of individual meetings with professionals during the Tribeca Film Festival, which has also moved some of its programming online. This year, TFI Network, presented by AT&T, will move online from April 27 through May 1. Prior to TFI Network, filmmakers will attend “Prep Week” from April 21 through April 23, which includes online pitch training sessions with mentors. This year’s 43 winners include scripted projects, documentaries and interactive projects.

“TFI remains dedicated to creating opportunities for independent artists without compromising their health or safety,” Tribeca Film Institute executive director Amy Hobby said in a statement. “The remarkable agility of our team allowed us to quickly pivot this three-day in-person program to an exceptionally robust virtual event, so even through these extraordinary circumstances, we’ll continue to connect emerging talent with the tools they need to take their projects to the next level.”

Team attendees for TFI Network include 2020 Tribeca All Access and Sloan Filmmaker Fund grantees. Teams from fests across the globe, like the Chicago International Film Festival, Arab Fund for Arts and Culture, DocsMX — a documentary film festival in Mexico City — and Los Cabos International Film Festival, will also participate.

Here are the projects chosen for the TFI Network:

Projects – Scripted

“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” (USA)

Director, Screenwriter, Producer: Raven Jackson

Producer: Maria Altamirano

“American 11” (USA)

Director, Co-Screenwriter: Shayain Lakhani

Producers: Darren Dean, Liz Kraushaar

Co-Screenwriter, Editor: Devon Solwold

“Los Caidos” (Cuba)

In collaboration with EICTV Nuevas Miradas (Cuba)

Director: Damián Sainz Edwards

Producer: Viana González

“Charcuterie” (USA)

Director: Reagan Gomez

Screenwriter: Chris Courtney Martin

Producers: Sandra Leviton, Rachel Liu, & Chris Courtney Martin

“Costa Brava Lebanon” (Lebanon)

In collaboration with Beirut Cinema Platform

Director: Mounia Akl

Co-Screenwriter: Clara Roquet

Producers: Myriam Sassine & Georges Schoucair

“Fire.W*rks In Liberty Square (USA)

In collaboration with the New Orleans Film Society

Director, Screenwriter: Faren Humes

“Fly Girl” (USA)

Director: Angela Chen

Screenwriter: Christine Hoang

Producer: Summer Yang

“Golden” (Philippines)

In collaboration with Luang Prabang Talent Lab

Director: JP Habac

Producers: Daphne O. Chiu & Omar Sortijas

“Johnny Loves Dolores” (USA)

Director, Screenwriter, Producer: Clarissa de los Reyes

Producer: Cecilia R. Mejia

“Prone to Wander” (USA)

Director, Screenwriter: Maggie Briggs

Producer: Amanda Freedman

“Sharshaf” (Egypt/Saudi Arabia)

In collaboration with the Red Sea International Film Festival

Director: Hind Malfe Alfahhad

Screenwriter: Hana Abdullah Alomair

Producer: Talal Ayel Alharbi.

“Three Hours” (USA)

In collaboration with Chicago International Film Festival

Director, Screenwriter: Aemilia Scott

Producer: Holli Hopkins McGinley

Projects – Documentary

“Bitterbrush” (USA)

Director, Producer: Emelie Madhavian

Producer: Su Kim

“Captains of Za’atari” (Egypt)

In Collaboration with Beirut Cinema Platform

Director/Producer: Ali El-Arabi

Producers: Aya Dowara & Amjad Abu Alala

“Frank Bey: You’re Going to Miss Me” (USA)

Director: Marie Hinson

Producer: Trevite Willis

Executive Producer: Thomas Dwyer

“Free Selda” (Turkey)

In Collaboration with Close-Up Forum

Director/Producer: Amber Isbilen

Executive Producer: Leyla Hamedi

Co-Producer: Martina Haubrich

Associate Producer: Neslihan Oksay

“Gross National Happiness” (Bhutan)

In Collaboration with Docedge Kolkata – Asian Forum for Documentary

Directors: Arun Bhattarai & Dorottya Zurbo

Producer: Noémi Veronika Szakonyi

“Henri: The Last Pirate” (Chile)

In Collaboration with SANFIC (Santiago International Film Festival)

Director: Julián Fernández Prieto

Producer: Dominique Rammsy Sánchez

“Language of Opportunity” (USA/India)

In Collaboration with Kartemquin Films – Diverse Voices in Documentary

Director/Producer: Anuradha Rana

“Once I Left to Become Maria” (Mexico)

In Collaboration with DocsMX (Documentary Film Festival in Mexico City)

Director: Sofía Castellanos

Producer: Eduardo Esquivel

“Pornomelancholia” (Argentina/Mexico)

In Collaboration with Los Cabos International Film Festival

Director: Manuel Abramovich

Producer: Rachel Daisy Ellis, David Hurst, Gema Juárez Allen, & Martha Orozco

“The Road is a Red Thread” (Mexico)

In Collaboration with FICG (Guadalajara International Film Festival)

Director: Melissa Elizondo Moreno

Producer: Érika Mercado Sánchez

Projects – Interactive

“Constructed Memories” (USA)

Creators: Patricia Antelles and Melinda Hess

“Dreams of the Jaguar’s Daughter” (Mexico/USA)

Creators: Alfredo Salazar-Caro, Prashast Thapan

Producer: Michaela Holland

“The Greatest Wait” (Palestine/Canada)

Creators: Razan AlSalah, Ali Kays

Producers: Emilie Dudognon, Ghassan Fayad, Momchil Alexiev

“The Monuments Project” (USA)

Creators: Glenn Cantave, Idris Brewster, Micah Milner