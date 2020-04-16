Tribeca Film Institute Announces Virtual TFI Network Participants (EXCLUSIVE)

Tribeca Film Institute announced on Thursday the 43 projects that will participate in this year’s TFI Network film market, to be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A traditional TFI Network three-day event would see emerging filmmakers and creators from across the globe coming together in New York City to embark on a day of pitch prep and industry roundtables, along with two days of individual meetings with professionals during the Tribeca Film Festival, which has also moved some of its programming online. This year, TFI Network, presented by AT&T, will move online from April 27 through May 1. Prior to TFI Network, filmmakers will attend “Prep Week” from April 21 through April 23, which includes online pitch training sessions with mentors. This year’s 43 winners include scripted projects, documentaries and interactive projects.
“TFI remains dedicated to creating opportunities for independent artists without compromising their health or safety,” Tribeca Film Institute executive director Amy Hobby said in a statement. “The remarkable agility of our team allowed us to quickly pivot this three-day in-person program to an exceptionally robust virtual event, so even through these extraordinary circumstances, we’ll continue to connect emerging talent with the tools they need to take their projects to the next level.”
Team attendees for TFI Network include 2020 Tribeca All Access and Sloan Filmmaker Fund grantees. Teams from fests across the globe, like the Chicago International Film Festival, Arab Fund for Arts and Culture, DocsMX — a documentary film festival in Mexico City — and Los Cabos International Film Festival, will also participate.
Here are the projects chosen for the TFI Network:
Projects – Scripted
“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” (USA)
Director, Screenwriter, Producer: Raven Jackson
Producer: Maria Altamirano
“American 11” (USA)
Director, Co-Screenwriter: Shayain Lakhani
Producers: Darren Dean, Liz Kraushaar
Co-Screenwriter, Editor: Devon Solwold
“Los Caidos” (Cuba)
In collaboration with EICTV Nuevas Miradas (Cuba)
Director: Damián Sainz Edwards
Producer: Viana González
“Charcuterie” (USA)
Director: Reagan Gomez
Screenwriter: Chris Courtney Martin
Producers: Sandra Leviton, Rachel Liu, & Chris Courtney Martin
“Costa Brava Lebanon” (Lebanon)
In collaboration with Beirut Cinema Platform
Director: Mounia Akl
Co-Screenwriter: Clara Roquet
Producers: Myriam Sassine & Georges Schoucair
“Fire.W*rks In Liberty Square (USA)
In collaboration with the New Orleans Film Society
Director, Screenwriter: Faren Humes
“Fly Girl” (USA)
Director: Angela Chen
Screenwriter: Christine Hoang
Producer: Summer Yang
“Golden” (Philippines)
In collaboration with Luang Prabang Talent Lab
Director: JP Habac
Producers: Daphne O. Chiu & Omar Sortijas
“Johnny Loves Dolores” (USA)
Director, Screenwriter, Producer: Clarissa de los Reyes
Producer: Cecilia R. Mejia
“Prone to Wander” (USA)
Director, Screenwriter: Maggie Briggs
Producer: Amanda Freedman
“Sharshaf” (Egypt/Saudi Arabia)
In collaboration with the Red Sea International Film Festival
Director: Hind Malfe Alfahhad
Screenwriter: Hana Abdullah Alomair
Producer: Talal Ayel Alharbi.
“Three Hours” (USA)
In collaboration with Chicago International Film Festival
Director, Screenwriter: Aemilia Scott
Producer: Holli Hopkins McGinley
Projects – Documentary
“Bitterbrush” (USA)
Director, Producer: Emelie Madhavian
Producer: Su Kim
“Captains of Za’atari” (Egypt)
In Collaboration with Beirut Cinema Platform
Director/Producer: Ali El-Arabi
Producers: Aya Dowara & Amjad Abu Alala
“Frank Bey: You’re Going to Miss Me” (USA)
Director: Marie Hinson
Producer: Trevite Willis
Executive Producer: Thomas Dwyer
“Free Selda” (Turkey)
In Collaboration with Close-Up Forum
Director/Producer: Amber Isbilen
Executive Producer: Leyla Hamedi
Co-Producer: Martina Haubrich
Associate Producer: Neslihan Oksay
“Gross National Happiness” (Bhutan)
In Collaboration with Docedge Kolkata – Asian Forum for Documentary
Directors: Arun Bhattarai & Dorottya Zurbo
Producer: Noémi Veronika Szakonyi
“Henri: The Last Pirate” (Chile)
In Collaboration with SANFIC (Santiago International Film Festival)
Director: Julián Fernández Prieto
Producer: Dominique Rammsy Sánchez
“Language of Opportunity” (USA/India)
In Collaboration with Kartemquin Films – Diverse Voices in Documentary
Director/Producer: Anuradha Rana
“Once I Left to Become Maria” (Mexico)
In Collaboration with DocsMX (Documentary Film Festival in Mexico City)
Director: Sofía Castellanos
Producer: Eduardo Esquivel
“Pornomelancholia” (Argentina/Mexico)
In Collaboration with Los Cabos International Film Festival
Director: Manuel Abramovich
Producer: Rachel Daisy Ellis, David Hurst, Gema Juárez Allen, & Martha Orozco
“The Road is a Red Thread” (Mexico)
In Collaboration with FICG (Guadalajara International Film Festival)
Director: Melissa Elizondo Moreno
Producer: Érika Mercado Sánchez
Projects – Interactive
“Constructed Memories” (USA)
Creators: Patricia Antelles and Melinda Hess
“Dreams of the Jaguar’s Daughter” (Mexico/USA)
Creators: Alfredo Salazar-Caro, Prashast Thapan
Producer: Michaela Holland
“The Greatest Wait” (Palestine/Canada)
Creators: Razan AlSalah, Ali Kays
Producers: Emilie Dudognon, Ghassan Fayad, Momchil Alexiev
“The Monuments Project” (USA)
Creators: Glenn Cantave, Idris Brewster, Micah Milner