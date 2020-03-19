Tribeca Film Institute Announces Winners of Annual ‘All Access Grantees’ Program (EXCLUSIVE)

Tribeca Film Institute announced this year’s winners of their Tribeca All Access Grantees program which provides fourteen documentary and scripted filmmaking production teams with $10,000 grants to help with their business needs.

Now on its 17th year, the winners usually attend the Institute’s TFI Network, taking place during the Tribeca Film Festival, but event has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. This year, the winning directors hail from eight countries and 13 of the 14 films are directed and/or produced by women.

“We’re thrilled to carry on the legacy of Tribeca All Access with this group of directors, producers, and writers,” said Amy Hobby, Executive Director at Tribeca Film Institute. “These creators are developing projects that are gripping, distinctive, and timely.”

Among the seven winning scripted grantees are the team for “Burning Well,” which follows a genderqueer model and influencer stricken by her father’s car accident who returns home to reconnect with old friends and lovers. “Dos Estaciones,” helmed by Juan Pablo González and Ilana Coleman, will be filmed in Mexico and delves into the life of businesswoman María García grappling with the imminent fall of her family’s tequila factory. “La Hija De Todos Los Rabias,” to be filmed in Nicaragua, focuses on a young girl who is abandoned by her mother at a recycling factory. Among the other grantee winners are the teams for “Desire,” delving into cult fitness and gay lifestyle, “Motherhood,” about a spiritually gifted mother in Tunisia, “Peaches,” tackling the issue of having “sugar daddies” versus true love and “Stampede,” following a young slave in the 1800s who has telekinesis.

The seven winning documentary films include “Anhell69,” a look into suicide and drug overdoses in Colombia through a punk-rock lense. “Inspirare” tells the tale of female freediving champion Jessea Lu, whose next mission is to hold her breath while traveling 90 meters below the water’s surface. “On the Move,” to be filmed in Denmark, Turkey, Nicaragua and the United States, follows the lives of three exiled visual artists from Syria. Other winning films include “Q,” about the Qubaysiat cult and largest women’s organization; “En Una Esquina De Mexico,” following a choreographer in Matamoros, Mexico entrenched by drug trafficking; “Driver,” delving into female truck drivers threatened by sexual abuse and “Cusp,” about four teenage girls living in a small Texas town.

In the past, many movies have hit the festival circuit, appearing at Venice Days, Rotterdam International Film Festival and Sundance.