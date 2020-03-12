×

Tribeca Film Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tribeca Film Festival at the Borough of Manhattan Community College.'It Takes A Lunatic' film premiere, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Tribeca Film Festival will no longer be taking place next month.

The 19th annual event for independent film was set for April 15 through April 26, but has been postponed because of coronavirus. No new dates have been announced.

“We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. We were determined to overcome our fear and anxiety by joining together.  It is in our DNA to march forward while caring about our community,” Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement. “We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based on the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans.”

The festival had selections from 12 filmmakers representing 33 countries. “Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President” was set to open the festival on April 15 with a premiere screening at the Beacon Theatre and live performances from Willie Nelson and Nile Rodgers.

The lineup also included the U.S. premiere of “Bad Education” starring Hugh Jackman; the New York premiere of Judd Apatow’s comedy “The King of Staten Island” with Pete Davidson; Elisabeth Moss in “Shirley;” and “Call Your Mother” featuring Bridget Everett, Tig Notaro and Awkwafina. “Fries,” a documentary from Chrissy Teigen and Malcolm Gladwell, was to have its world premiere at the festival.

The competition included 10 U.S. narratives, 10 international narratives and 12 documentary competition features. Additionally, the lineup had 16 spotlight narratives, 20 spotlight documentaries, 17 viewpoints, five midnight and 13 movie plus selections.

The short film lineup included 64 films from 20 countries.

About 150,000 people were expected to attend this year.

“First comes the story, then empathy, then comes change. When you change the narrator, you empower different voices to show audiences new worlds through their eyes,” Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer of Tribeca Enterprises and program advisor said in a statement when this year’s line-up was announced. “We are privileged to have so many new and rich worlds brought to life by visionary storytellers. We hope audiences leave the Festival deeply touched, moved, and entertained.”

For the first time, some festival programming was going to take place outside of Manhattan in Hoboken, New Jersey.

More Film

  • Tribeca Film Festival at the Borough

    Tribeca Film Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    Tribeca Film Festival will no longer be taking place next month. The 19th annual event for independent film was set for April 15 through April 26, but has been postponed because of coronavirus. No new dates have been announced. “We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation [...]

  • Paradigm Talent Agencies Closes Offices

    Paradigm Closes Offices, Asks Employees to Work Remotely (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paradigm Talent Agency is closing its offices starting Friday, sources tell Variety. There is no timeframe of when they will be reopened but sources say it will be at least a couple of weeks Besides Los Angeles, this includes the New York, Nashville, Monterey, Calif., Chicago and Toronto offices. The news comes after CAA, UTA [...]

  • Steve Asbell and Vannesa Morrison

    Steve Asbell Replaces Emma Watts at 20th Century Studios, Vanessa Morrison Upped to Head of Streaming Production at Disney

    Walt Disney Studios has made made two significant promotions to bolster its film group, following the exit of 20th Century Studios vice chairman Emma Watts in January. Steve Asbell, 20th’s executive vice president of production, has been promoted to president. He will report directly to Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative cfficer Alan Horn [...]

  • Paris, France

    French President Emmanuel Macron Calls For the Shutdown of Schools, Universities

    French president Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised speech on Thursday the shutdown of schools, universities and colleges across the country starting on March 16 for an undetermined amount of time. Macron also called coronavirus the “biggest health crisis that France has known in a century.” While Macron did not use the word “quarantine” in [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Scream' Reboot in the Works With 'Ready or Not' Directors

    Spyglass Entertainment is developing a reboot of the horror franchise “Scream” and has attached “Ready or Not” directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Variety has learned. The original “Scream” debuted in 1996 with Neve Campbell starring as Sidney Prescott, the target of the Ghostface killer, with a look inspired by the Edvard Munch painting “The Scream.” [...]

  • Contagion

    'Contagion' Screenwriter on Coronavirus, Donald Trump and What We Can Do

    A decade ago, screenwriter Scott Z. Burns pitched an idea to Steven Soderbergh for a disaster movie without any aliens or monsters. “Contagion,” as it would be called, involved a deadly global pandemic, and rather than cheap Hollywood thrills, he wanted the movie to be based on something much scarier – real scientific research. Soderbergh [...]

  • The Nest

    IFC Films Buys Jude Law, Carrie Coon Drama 'The Nest' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films is acquiring U.S. rights to Sean Durkin’s “The Nest,” a drama with Jude Law and Carrie Coon that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film is Durkin’s follow-up to his acclaimed 2011 feature “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” It follows Rory (Law), a businessman with charm to spare and grand ambitions, as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad