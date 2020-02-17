×

Tribeca Film Festival to Open With ‘Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jimmy Carter
CREDIT: John Amis/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 19th annual Tribeca Film Festival will open on April 15 with the world premiere of the documentary “Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President.”

The film explores Carter’s lifelong passion for all genres of music and how it helped propel him, a former peanut farmer from Georgia, all the way to the White House. Carter’s friendships with musicians like Bob Dylan, the Allman Brothers and Willie Nelson will be featured, and archival footage of performances by Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Buffett and Paul Simon will be shown. The doc is directed by Mary Wharton, produced by Chris Farrell and written by Bill Flanagan.

“The film accurately captures my love for all music and the importance music has played in my personal and professional life,” Carter said in a statement. “I remain hopeful and believe that music can serve to bring us together as a nation. Rosalynn and I are pleased with the fine film Mary and Chris have made and thank all those involved for telling this story. We are thrilled that it will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival.”

Live performances from Nelson, Paul Shaffer, and others will follow the premiere at the Beacon Theatre.

Popular on Variety

Wharton won the 2004 Grammy award for best long form music video for “Sam Cooke: Legend.” Her other credits include “Joan Baez: How Sweet The Sound,” the Phish concert film “IT” and “Biography: Farrah Fawcett Forever.” “Jimmy Carter” was also produced by Dave Kirkpatrick and executive producers include Dan Braun, Peter Conlon, and David Crawford. Submarine will handle sales for the film.

This year’s festival will run from April 15-26. Tribeca is partnering with Democracy Works and Civic Alliance to give audiences access to online tools that make voting easy and tips about ways to get involved in their local elections.

More Film

  • Jimmy Carter

    Tribeca Film Festival to Open With 'Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President'

    The 19th annual Tribeca Film Festival will open on April 15 with the world premiere of the documentary “Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President.” The film explores Carter’s lifelong passion for all genres of music and how it helped propel him, a former peanut farmer from Georgia, all the way to the White House. Carter’s [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival Entry Cristi Puiu’s

    Berlin: Cristi Puiu’s ‘Malmkrog’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Cristi Puiu’s “Malmkrog,” the opening film of the Berlin Film Festival’s new competitive strand, Encounters. Shellac is handling world sales. “Malmkrog” is set at the manor house of an aristocratic landowner in Transylvania. Among the handpicked guests who have arrived to spend the Christmas holidays [...]

  • No Time to Die Trailer

    Bond Film 'No Time to Die' Cancels China Premiere, Tour Due to Virus

    Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the new James Bond film “No Time to Die” has cancelled its Beijing premiere as well as a promotional tour with talent in April, according to Chinese reports. The film, which marks star Daniel Craig’s last turn as the iconic spy, is set to debut in North America on April [...]

  • Honest Candidate

    Korea Box Office: ‘Honest Candidate’ Wins Weekend as ‘Parasite’ Returns to Chart

    Opening on Wednesday (Feb. 12), comedy “Honest Candidate” topped the South Korean box office, ahead of “Little Women” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” which returned to the charts eight months after its original release. “Candidate” earned $6.52 million from 909,000 admissions over five days. Directed by Chang You-jeong (“Finding Mr. Destiny”), “Candidate” is the story of [...]

  • Sophia Loren

    Netflix Takes Global Rights to Sophia Loren's First Feature Film in a Decade

    Netflix has acquired global rights to drama “The Life Ahead,” which marks Sophia Loren’s return in front of the camera for a feature film after a decade. Directed by her son Edoardo Ponti, “Life Ahead” sees the iconic Italian Oscar winner playing Madame Rosa, a Holocaust survivor who forges a bond with a 12-year-old Senegalese [...]

  • The Book of Sun

    Oliver Stone to Head Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Festival Jury, Lineup Announced

    Oliver Stone will preside over the main jury of Saudi Arabia’s nascent Red Sea International Film Festival, which has unveiled its inaugural lineup. The fest will feature the Middle East premiere of Harvey Weinstein-inspired workplace abuse drama “The Assistant” amid a fresh mix of feature films and docs from Europe, the U.S., Asia and Africa [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad