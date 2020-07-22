Netflix Schedules ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ for October

Streaming giant Netflix has set an Oct. 16 launch date for Aaron Sorkin’s star-studded political drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — three weeks before the national election.

Netflix closed the deal on July 1 with Cross Creek Pictures for the drama, which recaps the trial that followed what were intended to be peaceful protests that turned violent at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The organizers of the protest, including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale, were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.

Netlix also released first-look photos on Wednesday on Twitter, noting the “big hair energy” on several of the stars. Mark Strong’s Jerry Rubin character appears to be smoking marijuana in a classroom in one shot.

Will never get over the big hair energy in these first look photos from THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7. The latest from writer/director Aaron Sorkin, detailing the the trial that followed the protests at the '68 Democratic National Convention, is on Netflix globally 16 October. pic.twitter.com/sZtKKAU9Pb — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 22, 2020

Hoffman is portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen with Eddie Redmayne as Hayden, Strong as Rubin and Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Seale. Michael Keaton portrays Ramsey Clark, John Carroll Lynch portrays defendant David Dellinger, Alex Sharp plays defendant Rennie Davis and Frank Langella plays presiding judge Julius Hoffman. Mark Rylance portrays attorney William Kuntsler.

Producers are Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson and Tyler Thompson. Executive producers are Laurie MacDonald, Walter Parkes, Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, James Rodenhouse, Shivani Rawat, and Nia Vazirani.

Sorkin won an Academy Award for adapted screenplay for his “The Social Network” script and was nominated for his “Moneyball” and “Molly’s Game” screenplays. He also made his directorial debut on “Molly’s Game,” starring Jessica Chastain.