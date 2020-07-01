Netflix Finalizes Deal for ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ for Release in 2020

Streaming giant Netflix has closed a worldwide rights deal for Aaron Sorkin’s star-studded “The Trial of the Chicago 7” from Cross Creek Pictures for release later this year. Variety first reported on June 20 that Netflix was in negotiations for the property. The drama recaps the trial that followed what were intended to be peaceful protests that turned violent at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot. Hoffman is portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen with Eddie Redmayne as Hayden, Jeremy Strong as Rubin and Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Seale. Michael Keaton portrays Ramsey Clark, John Carroll Lynch portrays defendant David Dellinger, Alex Sharp plays defendant Rennie Davis and Frank Langella plays presiding judge Julius Hoffman. Mark Rylance portrays attorney William Kuntsler.

Netflix is expected to release “The Trial of the Chicago 7” as a potential awards contender. With its political themes at the center of the story, it would not be a surprise if the movie is released prior to Election Day on Nov. 3.

Producers are Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson and Tyler Thompson. Executive producers are Laurie MacDonald, Walter Parkes, Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, James Rodenhouse and Nia Vazirani.

Sorkin won an Academy Award for adapted screenplay for his “The Social Network” script and was nominated for his “Moneyball” and “Molly’s Game” screenplays. He also made his directorial debut on “Molly’s Game,” starring Jessica Chastain.