Travis Scott’s Song for ‘Tenet’ Is ‘Final Piece of a Yearlong Puzzle,’ Christopher Nolan Says

A new song by Travis Scott recorded for “Tenet,” the pandemic-delayed opus from Christopher Nolan, was described by the director as the “final piece of a yearlong puzzle” in a new interview in GQ.

“His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound,” Nolan said of the rapper, who it’s safe to say has never been praised in quite those terms before. “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle.” The song’s title has not yet been announced.

For his part, Scott said he’s seen the film and it’s “fire.”

Scott also divulged that he’s been working on the follow-up to his smash “Astroworld” album while in lockdown. “I think with this next project I’m just embodying all of the knowledge I’ve taken in and trying to make the best form of it,” he said.

He added that there’s a new project to come from him in collaboration with his “The Scotts” partner Kid Cudi, although he didn’t provide much in the way of details except to say that “some fireness” is on the way from the pair.

The official release date of “Tenet” has been a bouncing ball all summer, originally scheduled for July 17 and then the 31 st and then August 12. It is opening internationally before the U.S. — the latest Stateside release date is Sept. 3.

“Tenet,” which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, is intentionally shrouded in secrecy — and a staggered rollout could raise concerns about piracy and spoilers in a way that could impact demand to see the film. However, it would be welcome news for exhibitors in Europe and Asia, two robust film markets that haven’t had a new Hollywood movie to entice audiences in months. In their blueprints to reopen, movie theater owners recently expressed concern to Variety that the global box office has all but been “forgotten” by U.S. studios. Previous films from Nolan have earned more than 50% of box office revenues from theaters overseas, and major tentpoles can generate as much as two-thirds of ticket sales from international venues.