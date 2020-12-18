Bucharest Documentary ‘Acasa, My Home’ Gets First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Zeitgeist Films has unveiled the first official trailer for Radu Ciorniciuc’s documentary “Acasa, My Home,” following a Roma family who lived in harmony with nature for nearly two decades in the Bucharest Delta.

The film, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, portrays the Enache family — father Gică, mother Niculina and their nine children — living next to an abandoned reservoir just outside the metropolis. When the area is transformed into a public national park, they are forced to leave behind their unconventional life and move to the city.

The footage, released Friday, shows the children pulling fish out of the lake with their bare hands and hiding in the bushes from social workers, then dealing with the changed circumstances after their ramshackle hut gets demolished. It includes a seemingly improbable visit by Britain’s Prince Charles to recognize the tract as an urban wildlife reserve and the resistance Gică to leaving, telling social workers, “I’ll set myself on fire. I’m not afraid to die.”

The trailer also depicts the difficulties the family faces in the city with the oldest son, Vali, telling his father, “You had 20 children and you gave them nothing.”

Zeitgeist Films is submitting the film for the upcoming Academy Awards in the best documentary feature category. “Acasa” won a Special Jury Award in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance and has been nominated for the IDA Awards, Cinema Eye Honors and European Film Awards. It has won awards at the Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival, Cologne Film Festival, Krakaow Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival and DOK.FEST Munchen.

Ciorniciuc had been working as an investigative journalist before launching the project. “Ethan Hawke joined our campaign of raising money for children living in poverty and helping them with their education,” he told Variety in October.

“Acasa, My Home” will be released in theaters by Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber on Jan. 15. Watch the trailer here.