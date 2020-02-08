×

Film News Roundup: Tom Holland-Daisy Ridley’s ‘Chaos Walking’ Gets 2021 Release Date

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Holland Daisy Ridley
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Tom Holland-Daisy Ridley’s “Chaos Walking” will open next year, Sophia Lillis and Charlie Plummer have landed roles, and Lily-Rose Depp has joined Christmas film “Silent Night.”

RELEASE DATE

Lionsgate has set its long-delayed science-fiction movie “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, for a Jan. 22, 2021, opening.

“Chaos Walking” was originally set to launch on March 1, 2019, but reshoots forced Lionsgate to push back the opening. Doug Liman directed the film, based on Patrick Ness’ “Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go,” a book that was published in 2008 as the first in a trilogy set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Joe Drake told analysts Thursday that he was bullish on the project. “We’ve two of our biggest stars on the planet today leading,” Drake added.

“Chaos Walking” is the only wide release set for Jan. 22.

Popular on Variety

CASTINGS

Sophia Lillis, Noomi Rapace and Charlie Plummer have joined the Peter Dinklage thriller “The Thicket.”

The project will be introduced by The Exchange to international buyers at the upcoming 2020 European Film Market, which runs Feb. 20-27 during the Berlin Film Festival. CAA Media finance and ICM Partners are co-representing the domestic sales rights.

Now entering pre-production, “The Ticket” is based on the novel by Joe R. Lansdale, with a script by Chris Kelley, and will be directed by Elliott Lester (HBO’s “Nightengale”). Dinklage is producing along with Gianni Nunnari of Hollywood Gang (“300” series) and David Ginsberg of Estuary Films, Matt Hookings of Camelot Films, Shannon Gaulding and Andre L III of MiLu Entertainment.

Plummer will portray an innocent young man who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister (Lillis) after she has been kidnapped by a violent killer, portrayed by Rapace. Dinklage will play a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones, who joins Plummer’s character to track the girl into the deadly no-man’s land known as The Big Thicket — a place where blood and chaos reign.

Lillis starred as Beverly Marsh in “It” and “It: Chapter Two.” She is represented by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Rapace is repped by Stella Hernström, CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Plummer is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Zoom Talent Management, CAA and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.

****

Lily-Rose Depp, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Rufus Jones, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Davida McKenzie have joined the cast of the Christmas film “Silent Night.”

They join previously announced cast members Keira Knightley, Roman Griffin Davis, Matthew Goode and Annabelle Wallis. Principal photography on the film is due to begin next week.

Marv Films’ Matthew Vaughn is financing and producing alongside Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray of Maven Pictures. Camille Griffin is making her directorial feature film debut from her own original screenplay.

Depp’s credits include “Yoga Hosers,” “The Summoning” and David Michod’s “The King”  with Timothée Chalamet and Joel Edgerton on Netflix.

More Film

  • Tom Holland Daisy Ridley

    Film News Roundup: Tom Holland-Daisy Ridley's 'Chaos Walking' Gets 2021 Release Date

    In today’s film news roundup, Tom Holland-Daisy Ridley’s “Chaos Walking” will open next year, Sophia Lillis and Charlie Plummer have landed roles, and Lily-Rose Depp has joined Christmas film “Silent Night.” RELEASE DATE Lionsgate has set its long-delayed science-fiction movie “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, for a Jan. 22, 2021, opening. “Chaos [...]

  • Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

    Go Inside the Almost-Finished Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

    The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened its doors on Friday morning — but not for museum-goers. Members of the press were given a tour of the 300,000 square-foot Renzo Piano-designed campus at the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax boulevards. “This museum belongs to everyone,” museum director Bill Kramer said. “Los Angeles has never had [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers Guild Members Strongly Endorse Demand for Studios to Ban Non-Franchised Agents

    Members of the Writers Guild have strongly backed a negotiating proposal that requires studios to bar non-franchised talent agents from representing WGA members. The results were included in a message sent Friday by WGA West president David A. Goodman and WGA East president Beau Willimon. They said that 3,028 (91%) members voted yes on the [...]

  • Joker Movie Oscar Race

    Publicists Select 'Joker,' 'The Mandalorian' for Top Publicity Campaign Awards

    Hollywood union publicists have selected Warner Bros.’ “Joker” and  Disney’s “The Mandalorian” as winners of the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for top publicity campaigns last year. The awards were announced Friday afternoon at the Beverly Hilton by the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists. “Joker” won the feature film award and topped the publicity [...]

  • Birds of Prey

    'Birds of Prey' Flailing With $34 Million Box Office Opening

    Margot Robbie’s “Birds of Prey” is set to open well below forecasts, with about $34 million at 4,236 North American sites, early estimates showed on Friday. Estimates for “Birds of Prey,” a spinoff of 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” had been in the $45 million to $55 million range, with Warner Bros. projecting an opening closer to [...]

  • Russian Film Promotion Body Roskino to

    Evgenia Markova to Lead Russian Film Promotion Body Roskino

    Evgenia Markova has been appointed general director of Roskino, the Russian film promotion organization. She replaces Catherine Mtsitouridze, who left after nine years in the role. Markova was previously industry liaison director of Expocontent, a company that advises Russian government agencies, and leading film producers and distributors on international promotion. Markova’s selection was approved by [...]

  • A Thousand Cuts Review

    'A Thousand Cuts': Film Review

    It almost feels like a cheat, or an unfair advantage, to have such unfettered access to a documentary subject like Maria Ressa. Not to downplay the impressive craftsmanship that makes director Ramona S. Diaz’s pacy, engrossing, galvanizing film “A Thousand Cuts” feel more like a political thriller than an off-the-cuff investigation into embattled journalism in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad