Film News Roundup: Tom Holland-Daisy Ridley’s ‘Chaos Walking’ Gets 2021 Release Date

In today’s film news roundup, Tom Holland-Daisy Ridley’s “Chaos Walking” will open next year, Sophia Lillis and Charlie Plummer have landed roles, and Lily-Rose Depp has joined Christmas film “Silent Night.”

RELEASE DATE

Lionsgate has set its long-delayed science-fiction movie “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, for a Jan. 22, 2021, opening.

“Chaos Walking” was originally set to launch on March 1, 2019, but reshoots forced Lionsgate to push back the opening. Doug Liman directed the film, based on Patrick Ness’ “Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go,” a book that was published in 2008 as the first in a trilogy set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Joe Drake told analysts Thursday that he was bullish on the project. “We’ve two of our biggest stars on the planet today leading,” Drake added.

“Chaos Walking” is the only wide release set for Jan. 22.

CASTINGS

Sophia Lillis, Noomi Rapace and Charlie Plummer have joined the Peter Dinklage thriller “The Thicket.”

The project will be introduced by The Exchange to international buyers at the upcoming 2020 European Film Market, which runs Feb. 20-27 during the Berlin Film Festival. CAA Media finance and ICM Partners are co-representing the domestic sales rights.

Now entering pre-production, “The Ticket” is based on the novel by Joe R. Lansdale, with a script by Chris Kelley, and will be directed by Elliott Lester (HBO’s “Nightengale”). Dinklage is producing along with Gianni Nunnari of Hollywood Gang (“300” series) and David Ginsberg of Estuary Films, Matt Hookings of Camelot Films, Shannon Gaulding and Andre L III of MiLu Entertainment.

Plummer will portray an innocent young man who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister (Lillis) after she has been kidnapped by a violent killer, portrayed by Rapace. Dinklage will play a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones, who joins Plummer’s character to track the girl into the deadly no-man’s land known as The Big Thicket — a place where blood and chaos reign.

Lillis starred as Beverly Marsh in “It” and “It: Chapter Two.” She is represented by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Rapace is repped by Stella Hernström, CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Plummer is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Zoom Talent Management, CAA and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.

Lily-Rose Depp, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Rufus Jones, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Davida McKenzie have joined the cast of the Christmas film “Silent Night.”

They join previously announced cast members Keira Knightley, Roman Griffin Davis, Matthew Goode and Annabelle Wallis. Principal photography on the film is due to begin next week.

Marv Films’ Matthew Vaughn is financing and producing alongside Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray of Maven Pictures. Camille Griffin is making her directorial feature film debut from her own original screenplay.

Depp’s credits include “Yoga Hosers,” “The Summoning” and David Michod’s “The King” with Timothée Chalamet and Joel Edgerton on Netflix.